Closing up shop at US Avenue Pizza Hut

Photo by Brian Happel Platts-Pizza-Hut-Closing The Pizza Hut on U.S. Avenue in Plattsburgh closed earlier this month as part the chain’s plan to consolidate services. The move leaves one Pizza Hut location in the Plattsburgh area.

PLATTSBURGH | It is the end of an era for Plattsburgh area pizza connoisseurs. The Pizza Hut location at 5069 US Avenue closed its doors for good on Dec. 16. The restaurant had been a part of the community for more than four decades, first opening its doors on Sept. 5, 1977.

The chain announced that it would consolidate its operations to the location at 370 State Route 3 in Plattsburgh.

District Manager Nick Frederick said the lease expired at the U.S. Avenue restaurant. All employees at that location have been offered a transfer to the Route 3 restaurant, though it is not clear how many employees have accepted that offer.

The Route 3 restaurant will continue to offer dine-in and carry out.

“Guests will enjoy our family-friendly, casually-comfortable dining room, equipped with multiple televisions – perfect for watching the big game or to get caught up on the news,” Frederick said.

Frederick also pointed out that delivery service will also be available, with drivers delivering to about 70% of households that were previously serviced by the U.S. Avenue location.

The remaining Pizza Hut will continue to offer a full line of the chain’s pizza and WingStreet products.

The decision to consolidate operations comes after the parent company of Pizza Hut, Yum! Brands, announced this past summer that it would close about 500 restaurants across the country as it shifted focus to delivery and fast-casual dining. ■