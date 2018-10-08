Cobb flexes muscles at campaign rally

× Tedra Cobb delivered remarks at the Koffee Kat in Plattsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 6. Photo by Pete DeMola

PLATTSBURGH | Tedra Cobb is having a moment.

The candidate announced last week her campaign raised $715,000 between July and September — a record for the district, according to her campaign.

National political prognosticator Cook Political Report shifted their ranking from “Solid Republican” to “Likely Republican” last week, a measure Cobb said portends victory is within sight.

And volunteers continue to sign up for the campaign, she said, citing an army of 400 people who have written letters to local newspapers alone in support of her candidacy.

“We have moved because we have shown strength,” Cobb told a group of about 50 supporters at the Koffee Kat in Plattsburgh on Saturday afternoon. “We have shown organization, we have shown purpose.”

Cobb faces Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn on Nov. 6.

MONEY TRAIN

The Stefanik campaign has not yet released third quarter fundraising totals — the deadline to file reports with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) is Oct. 15 — but said last Tuesday they have $1.3 million cash on hand “and counting.”

Cobb has raised $1.17 million to date, according to the FEC, nearly reaching the $1.2 million Democratic nominee Mike Derrick raised during the 2016 election cycle.

Derrick served as the opening act for Cobb’s rally, his first appearance on the campaign trail this fall.

Thirty-one days, he said, “is an eternity in American politics.”

He reminded attendees not to be discouraged by polling or fundraising numbers.

“This is a winnable race and we have a candidate that can take it across the line and win this race,” Derrick said.

Cobb said none of her fundraising haul came from corporate donors or “Wall Street, insurance or pharmaceutical PACs,” which she said illustrates grassroots support.

“We raised that money together,” she said. “The vast majority of those donations were small dollar donations from people who just care about this district.”

The candidate has made criticizing Stefanik’s campaign contributions a benchmark of her candidacy, contending her opponent is beholden to corporate donors.

Stefanik has batted back those claims.

“I don’t let my contributions dictate my work in Congress,” Stefanik told attendees at a town hall last April.

Cobb, a strategic planner and former St. Lawrence County legislator, emerged from a five-way Democratic primary in June with 56 percent of the vote.

But the victory left her with just $93,000 at the beginning of the summer compared to about $1.6 million for Stefanik.

Cobb said she reached out to 20,000 voters ahead of the primary and wants to hit 100,000 by Nov. 6.

“We have got to reach out to people who are just paying attention now,” Cobb said.

The Green Party does not accept donations from PACs or corporations as part of their platform.

“Congratulations to the Cobb campaign for the amount of money raised this quarter,” said Kahn campaign spokesman Paul Paterakis. “We are awaiting to view their FEC filings to see who her big donors were.”

Paterakis said donors who can afford to donate $2,700 to a political candidate don’t require health insurance.

Cobb has made a national single-payer health care system a keystone of her candidacy, but has not endorsed a specific plan.

“They have completed a transaction in exchange for a favor from the candidate,” Paterakis said. “Our campaign will continue to be the watchdog in this election.”

ON THE AIR

Cobb released her first TV ad of the general election last week, a 30-spot filmed in part at the candidate’s Canton-area home that features her solar-powered house and electronic car.

The ad concludes with Cobb stacking wood in a flannel shirt:

“I’ve got a message for DC insiders who would sell us out to the highest bidder,” Cobb said. “Hands off the North Country.”

Cobb did not mention Stefanik by name in the spot, but criticized her in the news release accompanying the ad.

Following a series of hard-hitting contrast ads that criticized Cobb’s record as a St. Lawrence County legislator and tied her to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose former aide was convicted on federal corruption charges in March, Stefanik released an ad last week highlighting her work on veterans issues.

The 30-second advertisement featured shots of the lawmaker’s appearance with President Trump at Fort Drum in August and touted her work to secure a pay increase for troops as part of the defense bill.

“I’m Elise Stefanik, and there is nothing more important in my job than representing the men and women who serve at Fort Drum and around the world,” said Stefanik.

Meanwhile, Kahn secured the endorsement of Farm Women United, a Pennsylvania-based farming organization, last month.

“Dr. Kahn will meet with and listen to the actual victims of criminal, federal dairy and trade policies,” said FWU President Brenda Cochran in a statement. “Those victims are the real dairy farmers I like to call the blue-collar farmers. Blue-collar farmers are the backbone of our dairy farming communities.”

DERRICK ATTACKS

Cobb touted her record as a two-term county lawmaker at the rally, citing her work to pass an ethics law across party lines.

Derrick, a former Army colonel, criticized Stefanik’s latest TV advertisement and accused Republicans of trying to privatize the VA.

“Elise Stefanik suffers from cognitive dissonance,” Derrick said. “She says one thing and she does something entirely different. As a vet, and as a former soldier, it breaks my heart to see what is going on in our nation right now.”

Stefanik bested Derrick by 35 points in 2016.

Republicans pointed out national pundits had ranked the race “Likely Republican” at that time, too.

“What #NY21 Democrats won’t publicly admit,” wrote Stefanik spokesman Lenny Alcivar on Twitter, “is that losing politicians like @TedraCobb don’t campaign with embarrassing has beens like Mike Derrick because they WANT to, but because they NEED to.”

Alcivar added: “Elise Stefanik is proudly running on her bipartisan record, including the largest pay increase for our troops in nine years and making it easier for veterans to receive health care and other benefits they so deserve.”

Derrick said engagement appears to have increased from the same time two years ago. He looked around the room and said he only recognized about 25 percent of attendees, which indicated to him an influx of energized activists.

“This has changed the political landscape in northern New York,” Derrick said.

Democrats have good reason to be optimistic:

Turnout in the August primary was double than that in 2014, while voter registration in several states with key races is surging compared to previous midterm cycles, NBC News reported earlier this month.

The deadline to register to vote in the midterm elections in New York state is Friday.

Wally Walters, a Cobb volunteer and Derrick campaign veteran, feels heartened at the landscape.

He posited the race for the White House overshadowed New York’s 21st Congressional District in 2016.

“I think that sucked in a lot of energy from people paying attention to the congressional race,” he said.

Derrick spoke highly of how Cobb has run her campaign since entering the race 15 months ago.

“I think she’s doing remarkably well,” he said after delivering his comments, citing her primary results. “I haven’t seen a major misstep yet.”

COBB TARGETS REPORTER

Minutes earlier, a woman angrily asked Cobb if she had read the lead editorial that appeared in The Sun on Saturday that was critical of the candidate’s campaign and sought to serve as a counterpoint to editorials penned by two daily newspapers.

Cobb pointed at this reporter, who was standing nearby as she delivered her remarks.

“Tell Pete,” Cobb said. “Pete’s over here. You can talk to Pete.”

The room murmured.

A second attendee asked if the event was open to the press.

Cobb said the media had been invited and again told the crowd that a reporter from The Sun was in attendance.

When the man asked Cobb to identify their location in the crowd, the candidate again pointed at this reporter and verbally identified him.

“Pete’s here,” she said.

Cobb later apologized to The Sun for her remarks.