Cobb targets Stefanik over environmental record

× Expand File photo Tedra Cobb delivers comments at a forum in Saratoga Springs on June 11, 2018.

PLATTSBURGH | Tedra Cobb is coming out swinging against Rep. Elise Stefanik’s environmental record.

The Democratic hopeful released a new TV ad on Wednesday contending the lawmaker’s campaign contributions dictate her environmental and health care votes in Congress.

“Stefanik is bankrolled by big corporate special interests and she votes their way,” intoned Cobb as images flickered of dim hospital rooms and pipes pumping dark liquid into a churning waterway.

“Letting insurers charge obscene prices for pre-existing conditions and letting polluters dump toxic waste into our waterways and get away with it.”

Stefanik received $1.4 million from the health care industry, as well as “oil/coal/gas” and “finance/securities sectors,” claimed the ad, citing Federal Election Commission reports.

FOCUS ON ENVIRONMENT

The 30-second spot continues the campaign’s strategy of highlighting the second-term lawmaker’s campaign contributions paired with specific topics.

Last week, the focus was on health care. This week, the campaign is zeroing on the environment.

The ad was accompanied by several press releases attempting to hitch Stefanik to Trump administration efforts to roll back two major environmental initiatives, the Clean Power Plan and Clean Water Rule.

“The oil and gas industry opposed the Clean Power Plan and found an ally in Elise Stefanik,” said the Cobb campaign in a statement. “Elise Stefanik chose to vote with coal, oil and gas.”

Cobb said if elected, she would ensure the Clean Power Plan and Clean Water Rule “stay intact.”

“A clean environment is essential for our local farmers and tourism industry,” Cobb said in a statement.

The ad also criticized Stefanik’s 2017 vote to rescind the Stream Protection Rule, an Obama-era rule that sought to restrict coal companies from dumping waste into waterways.

Cobb also knocked Stefanik for calling for ex-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt to resign in April, but declining to sign onto a Democratic-led resolution in the House formally seeking his ouster.

“At a time when she was given the chance to not only be bipartisan, but to prove herself as an independent voice, a champion for the North Country, and a leader standing by her own word — she failed us,” said the Cobb campaign in a statement.

Stefanik initially dismissed the motion as “partisan and overly broad” and said it was unlikely to come up for a vote.

Stefanik, said campaign spokesman Lenny Alcivar, is continuing to run on her “strong, bipartisan record of putting the district first.”

“In contrast, the Democrat in this election, like her top campaign supporter Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has a record of putting her own interests before the voting public,” Alcivar said. “That is why she fails to offer voters any policy solutions to address our challenges, won't be honest about her plan to raise taxes by trillions of dollars, won't say whether she supports a weapons ban, or even whether she supports Nancy Pelosi as the future leader of her own party.”

POLICIES EXPLAINED

The Clean Water Rule, which has been marked for repeal by the EPA, sought to extend federal water protections to small waterways, including ponds and streams.

The legislation has been criticized by organizations like the American Farm Bureau Federation as an example of federal overreach, “resulting in the imposition of burdensome requirements, widespread uncertainty and legal risk for farmers and ranchers.”

Stefanik has supported its elimination and is campaigning on the issue as an example of fulfilling GOP promises to cull “burdensome overreaching regulation.”

More controversial for Stefanik has been her 2015 vote to repeal the Clean Power Plan, which caps emissions for coal-fueled power plants, citing executive overreach.

The issue is a hot topic in the Adirondacks, where pollution from midwestern power plants blows over and causes acid rain.

The Clean Air Act implemented safeguards that allowed recovery of the local ecosystem.

But as the Trump administration continues to dismantle environmental safeguards, green groups are concerned the repeal of the Clean Power Plan portends a return to devastating impacts to fish and wildlife.

Since that vote, Stefanik has attempted to stake out more moderate ground on environmental issues, and has since expressed support for the Clean Power Plan, opposing the rollback by Ex-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt last October.

“This rollback will have a detrimental impact on the significant progress we have made in combating the impacts of acid rain in the Adirondacks,” said Stefanik in August.

At present, the EPA is collecting public comment for a replacement rule. Final plans for the proposed Affordable Clean Energy Rule, as well as the replacement for the Clean Water Rule, are expected to be released in March.

Stefanik has also indicated support for ensuring power plants activate pollution-monitoring equipment as part of the EPA’s Cross-State Air Pollution rule, which hasn’t been enforced under the Trump administration, resulting in lawsuits by the state Attorney General’s Office and the Adirondack Council, among others.

“I think that the monitors are in place in terms of making sure that we have more environmentally-friendly policies when it comes to energy production,” Stefanik told The Sun in August. “I think we should continue moving down that path.”

Dr. Lynn Kahn is also running as a Green Party candidate.

Kahn said she supports both the Clean Power Plan and Clean Water Rule, “though pushback demonstrates how important it is to have grassroots input for legislation.”

More input is needed from farmers and ranchers about what constitutes “navigable water,” she said.

“That said, given all the instances of contamination by lead and the PFAS family of chemicals in our drinking water all over the country, this administration's rollback of environmental standards will lead to the Republican loss of House of Representatives and perhaps the Senate,” Kahn told The Sun.

BUDGET CUTS AVERTED

The Trump administration initially proposed a 31 percent reduction to the EPA budget in 2017.

Stefanik said she has been “consistent and clear” to push back against those cuts. The lawmaker has also sought continued federal funding for the Lake Champlain Basin Program, which was also slated for the chopping block.

“I’ve fought for specific programs in this district,” Stefanik told The Sun at an editorial board meeting earlier this month. “I stood up against the president’s budget and opposed it when it proposed slashing the EPA by a third. I have a strong record.”

Stefanik also said she opposes proposed measures to weaken mercury emissions rules, and touted her work to combat invasive species.

But the lawmaker also cited discussions with constituents citing frustration with what they perceived to be overregulation.

“When I knock on doors, some people are frustrated by regulations, and some people are frustrated by energy costs,” Stefanik said. “I think I’ve had a very balanced approach of balancing economic growth with being very pro-environment and supportive of conservation efforts.”

Stefanik voted in July to oppose a tax on carbon dioxide emissions, arguing increased energy costs may be detrimental to the economy — bucking Climate Solutions Caucus co-founder Rep. Carlos Curbelo in the process.

The lawmaker has received a 27 percent lifetime score from the League of Conservation Voters, an environmental organization. Stefanik received 43 percent in 2017.

ACID RAIN RESEARCH

As EPA funds twisted in the wind last year, environmental groups lobbied members of New York state’s congressional delegation to preserve the funding, including Stefanik, Rep. Paul Tonko (D-Amsterdam), John Faso (R-Kinderhook), the late Louise Slaughter (D-Rochester) and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The omnibus government spending bill passed by Congress and signed by the president last March rejected the proposed cuts and fully funded the EPA at slightly above 2017 spending levels.

Funding for acid rain and climate research remained at current levels, some $21.2 million.

Embedded in those efforts was a push to preserve research grant funding for the Adirondack Lakes Survey Corporation (ALSC), a nonprofit laboratory in Ray Brook that takes samples from local waterways annually to monitor acid rain recovery.

The collection of that data is critical to drafting responsible state and federal policy on emission control and air transport regulations and research has been cited repeatedly in federal and state legislation, regulatory actions and testimony to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Funding for the agency is divided between state and federal funding streams, and a stagnant budget over the years has resulted in staff layoffs and uncertainty over the lab’s future.

Despite the federal lifeline, that funding hasn’t reached ALCS, said Adirondack Council Executive Director William Janeway, who is also an ALCS board member, and has instead been directed to a lab in Troy where samples are tested.

“But on a macro level, that’s a thumbs up,” Janeway said.

NYS Energy Research & Development Authority provided a five-year funding stream, resulting in $100,000 annually for long-term monitoring. Those funds were augmented by $250,000 secured by state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) in last year’s state budget.

Janeway acknowledged Stefanik took the lead on a joint congressional letter calling for ongoing funding for acid rain recovery.

Overall, he said, “Stefanik has a record of some positives and some concerns.”

The Adirondack Council gave the lawmaker a “thumbs up” for efforts to beat back the budget cuts in their State of Park 2018-19 report released last month.

The lawmaker was also commended for voting against a House budget bill that would have opened the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska up for drilling and for her efforts with Rep. Peter Welch to double funding for the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

The Adirondack Council gave Stefanik a “thumbs down” for supporting a bill that would have allowed road construction without an environmental review through Alaska’s Izembek National Wildlife Refuge and Izembek Wilderness, an effort that ultimately died in the Senate.

The region’s leading green group also roundly criticized the Trump administration for efforts to dismantle the Clean Power Plan

When it comes to the midterm elections, Janeway said his discussions with environmentally-minded voters on the ground indicate people are more concerned about the House serving as a check on the most anti-environmental tendencies of the Trump administration as opposed to the specific positions of each candidate.

'ADIRONDACK SERVICE'?

In their volley of attacks, the Cobb campaign led a news release by stating “programs like the Adirondack Service conduct various analyses including soil contamination, air quality, and waste stream analysis that attribute to the overall health of our district.”

The statement went on to reiterate the importance of the Clean Water Rule and Clean Power Plan.

The Cobb campaign later clarified they meant “Adirondack Environmental Services,” which is a private Albany-based company that provides water, soil, air and material sampling.

Asked how the company is connected to criticisms that the campaign has levied against Stefanik’s environmental record, Cobb campaign spokesman Brian Phillips, Jr. said “soil contamination, air quality and waste in streams are serious issues to the environment of NY21, so that’s why companies like this exist.”

Adirondack Environmental Services didn’t return a phone call seeking comment.

The Stefanik camp said Cobb would be “remembered as the most substance-free political candidate in North Country history.”

“In yet another ill-informed attempt at a negative attack on Elise's bipartisan record of protecting the Adirondacks, Cobb incomprehensibly cited the ‘Adirondack Service’ as our local environmental watchdog,” said Alcivar.

“Voters can only assume embattled Tedra Cobb meant to cite the Adirondack Lakes Survey Corporation, but did not know what it was called,” Alcivar said. “Had she known, she would have learned that Congresswoman Stefanik has been recognized by environmental advocates for preserving and protecting EPA funding to fight acid rain and other pollutants."

Alcivar criticized the new campaign ad as “generic” and “much like the entirety of her campaign, offers voters no new solutions to the challenges facing our district.”

“Stefanik has a strong bipartisan record of fighting to protect our healthcare, particularly for those with preexisting conditions, and to promote a stronger environment for future generations,” Alcivar said. “Elise has never taken anything for granted, will continue to outwork her opponent, and will win on Election Day."

The Kahn campaign also criticized the spot.

“Once again, another Hollywood-style commercial, with a beautiful broom sweeping moment, that attacks Congresswoman Stefanik on healthcare without providing an alternative solution,” said Kahn campaign spokesman Paul Paterakis. “Does she support Medicare for All? Affordable Care Act? Or does she plan on writing her own blockbuster legislation to turn our healthcare system around? Nobody knows. And that is an extremely dangerous quality to have in a politician.”

Paterakis continued: “Dr. Kahn is ready to assist in perfecting Medicare for All with her amendments and roadmap. We know where Dr. Kahn stands with policy.”