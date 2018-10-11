Cocaine dealer found guilty, faces 12 years in jail

PLATTSBURGH | A Greenville, South Carolina man accused of possessing more than two ounces of cocaine with the intent to sell was convicted by a jury last Thursday and faces 12 years in jail.

Bobby Jackson, 47, was found guilty of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony.

He faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in jail with three years post-release supervision, with a fine up to $30,000 per charge, according to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

Jackson was previously convicted of a felony in Delaware, although the district attorney’s office said they are unable to provide additional details.

His sentencing is set for Friday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. in Clinton County Court, when a judge may sentence him as a second felony offender.

At a four-day trial by jury at Clinton County Court before Hon. William A. Favreau, the jury in Jackson’s case deliberated for an hour and 15 minutes last Thursday before finding him guilty, according to the district attorney’s office.

Jackson was remanded to the custody of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office without bail pending his sentencing.

Jackson was arrested after a routine traffic violation stop on Jan. 17, authorities said,

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Kehm. Jackson was represented by attorney John Janusas.