Code Enforcement Committee makes requests

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh Livable Communities Committee’s Code Enforcement Subcommittee made a presentation in front of the council during the Public Safety meeting on Aug. 22. The code enforcement committee seeks modifications that can be made throughout the city through standards Plattsburgh has to meet. The committee also creates new code requests to better meet the needs of residents.

An issue brought up by member Art deGrandpre was that of the deteriorating rental properties in Plattsburgh. According to deGrandpre, around 63 percent of properties in the city are rentals, and many rental properties are resided in by students. With the fall semester starting up again, the fear of property destruction is a main concern, as over the years, residential homes have become worse.

“The (rental) buildings are in very poor condition,” deGrandpre said. “Many of the landlords and owners of these buildings don’t live in Plattsburgh and some live in different states … these landlords have no interest or concern for the residents of Plattsburgh, and the conditions of their properties reflect that.”

DeGrandpre referenced a bed and breakfast located on Oak Street that was vandalized due to a frat house that sits next door. The owners of the B&B shut down because of the disturbances throughout the school year. For that reason, the code enforcement committee had two main requests.

The first request was directed toward the building inspectors of Plattsburgh.

“Our code enforcement committee would ask the council to consider a document code that would require all rental properties in the city to be registered,” deGrandpre said. “If the building inspector doesn’t know where a rental property is, obviously he can’t inspect it.”

This was discussed later on with the City of Plattsburgh building inspector Joe McMahon.

“It’s a little more complicated than I think most think,” McMahon said on the rental property issue. “The state requires us to periodically inspections on three apartment buildings alone - so one and two family homes … if you’re speaking city-wise, it’s going to include a lot more than college housing.”

Secondly, in what he called a “pressing issue,” deGrandpre brought up the parties, noise and threat of vandalism that students might bring with them as school has returned. The code enforcement committee made its second request - more foot patrol in the center city by the Plattsburgh police and faster response to complaints. According to deGrandpre, foot patrol could’ve stopped the vandalism that took place at the bed and breakfast that shut down.

The possibility of a neighborhood watch was brought up. There used to be neighborhood watch volunteers in Plattsburgh; however, two members were assaulted while on patrol, and the group stopped.

Nothing was decided code-wise during the meeting. However, residents are urged to call in anything suspicious or illegal activity to the police, whether college is in session or not. The telephone number for the Plattsburgh City Police Department is 518-563-3411.