College employees test positive, county tally reaches 20

PLATTSBURGH | Following the multi-town trail left by the confirmed case announced on Sun. Mar. 29, contact tracing efforts in Clinton County, NY have led to the discovery of two confirmed employee cases of COVID-19 at SUNY Plattsburgh.

The college was included on the health department’s list of reported locations and services which the case identified over the weekend had been in contact with while symptomatic.

While one of the institution’s employee cases is linked to the weekend case, the other is not, according to a statement from Dr. Alexander Enyedi, the college president. “We expect more cases will present within and around our campus community over time.”

High-risk contact means being within 6 feet of someone with the virus for more than 10 minutes, according to information in the county health department’s recent release.

Four of the twenty confirmed individuals have recovered from COVID-19, but follow-up tests are unable to be performed at this time.

Tests are still in short supply. Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff said moving forward the county may also be using “subjective determination rather than a confirmatory test.”

Though patients experience the symptoms differently, Streiff said recovery includes a “resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications; and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.”

Weighing in on the matter, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said in one of his daily video updates that he is working with the state to get city residents to wear masks when out in public, saying “there is a lot of evidence that it helps prevent those of us who may be infected, and not even know it, from infecting others.”

He went on, “I am also trying to see if we can give our police more tools to prevent the invulnerable from assembling or partying and hence risking more infections.” ■