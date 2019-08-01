College return raises concern

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris College complaints: For a city that surrounds a SUNY campus, a concern for residents is student noise. Whether after-hour parties, late classes or the general rise in seasonal population, there is an overall increase in noise, resulting in complaints.

PLATTSBURGH | As summer passes the mid-point, the people of Plattsburgh have begun thinking about the start of college and what that means for the city and town communities.

For some, it’s seeing more students on the sidewalks or more foot traffic downtown; however, for others, there are concerns. At a Public Safety Committee meeting on July 25, questions about making complaints, among others, were posed to City of Plattsburgh Chief of Police Levi Ritter.

The first question, which came out at the Livable Community meeting, was about how the noise ordinance is enforced, especially as the autumn academic semester approaches. Do the police respond only to complaints or do they proactively patrol the neighborhoods? Ritter explained that the majority of noise ordinance enforcing police do is through complaints.

“One of the things we were able to do in years past, when we had different staffing, we would put bike officers out during the early part of the transition of college returning,” Ritter said. “That’s when there was a lot of proactive enforcement.”

As for filing complaints, a concern expressed by some residents was confidentiality; those making the complaints do not want to suffer a backlash.

“Do officers have to reveal who called and to make the complaint,” Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs asked on behalf of the residents at the Livable Community meeting. “Should that be a request from the person making the phone call?”

The short answer is “no.” There is no need to make the request, according to Ritter; police officers honor the anonymity of citizens. Often, those who call-in complaints don’t want their identity revealed, even if asked.

The last question posed regarded a recent arrest of two individuals that roamed a city neighborhood. For something deemed dangerous, the residents wanted to know if information could be released, as well as warnings from the police.

“If we can reveal (such) information, we do,” Ritter said. “We always have to weigh the integrity of the investigation to ‘is there an immediate urgency to notify the area?’ And if there is, we will, but typically, we monitor very closely… the investigation could be compromised.”

The Livable Community Committee was created to find solutions to better living in the community. The committee itself is broken up into three subcommittees that focus on different aspects of the community. All questions asked during the Public Safety meeting came from the Livable Community Committee meeting.