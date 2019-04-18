College students, volunteers clean up community

× 1 of 2 Expand SUNY Plattsburgh students and volunteers from Plattco pose on the steps of the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh. × 2 of 2 Expand Town of Plattsburgh Coordinator Michael Cashman, United Way Director of Development Kathy Snow, Assemblyman Billy Jones, America VISTA member Tamar Smalls and Project H.E.L.P. coordinators Molly Schoder and Joseph Hunziker at a press conference in Plattsburgh on April 13. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | Surrounded by dozens of black trash bags filled with seasonal debris, a group of college students sat on the stone steps of the Strand Center for the Arts last Saturday.

It was one of the first mild days of the year, and students talked amongst themselves under the bright afternoon sun, drinking water and readying for the next round of cleanup.

The group was among more than 450 SUNY Plattsburgh students dispatched around the county on April 13 as part of the United Way’s annual “Day of Caring” event.

Students pitched in to help complete 27 service projects, everything from collecting nonperishables for local food pantries to raking leaves.

“The college students get a bad rap oftentimes and they don’t get enough credit for the contributions that they make to our community,” said United Way of the Adirondack Region CEO John Bernardi at a press conference last week.

“We’re very proud.”

Photo by Danielle Rock

SUNY Plattsburgh Project H.E.L.P coordinators Joe Hunziker, 21, and Molly Schoder, 22, helped spearhead this year’s effort.

Both have a background in volunteerism and community service, and said that getting involved in both the college’s program and the “Day of Caring” was a natural progression of that.

“Personally, I’ve always had a background in volunteering since I was young,” Hunziker told The Sun. “Everytime, the feeling afterwards — it’s empowering.”

Hunziker and Schoder were part of a group that collected donations for the local JCEO food pantry.

“The last time we did this and went to drop off the food, there was already a line of about 100 people out there waiting for the food that we were giving,” he said. “It felt good. We were both taken aback by it.

“It definitely pays off, seeing where all the help goes.”

Altogether, more than 700 volunteers helped out with more than 60 projects in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties on April 13, according to a news release from the United Way of the Adirondack Region.

“That really shows how caring of our community is. There’s a lot of people that can’t give money, but they can give their time. This is proof of that,” said Kathy Snow, director of development at United Way.

“This is the one day out of the year that really shows the strength of our community.”