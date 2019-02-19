Comedian coming to Heritage House

× Expand Westport Heritage House

Marlon Fisher, stand-up comedy raconteur, will perform at the Heritage House Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. as part of the Music and More series. Admission is $10 per person or $15 per family.

A dinner featuring Canadian meat pie and all the fixings, provided by DaCy Meadow, will be served before the show at 6 p.m. Vegetarian options will also be available. The meal is $15 for adults, $10 for children and free for children seven and under.

Thirty percent of proceeds will benefit the Heritage House located at 6459 Main St., Westport. Reservations are optional but can be made at 518-962-8339.