Comic Con brings pop culture to Plattsburgh

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Windsor Burkland Alex Robinson and Keith Wheeler came from Vermont to participate in the third-annual Plattsburgh Comic Con dressed as their favorite anime characters. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Windsor Burkland Dutchess Von Dawson wearing her wing harness and handmade wing sleeves and horned headband at her vendor table Saturday. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Windsor Burkland One of the many attractions this year was the 1966 Batboat. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | Dozens of people, some dressed as pop culture’s most beloved characters, queued up outside the Crete Memorial Civic Center waiting for the doors to open to explore the memorabilia, eclectic merchandise, games and panels awaiting them inside.

The third-annual Plattsburgh Comic Con took place Sept. 21 and 22 attracting fans of science fiction, anime, comics, TV, film and video games to the largest version of the event yet.

Although some people believe that being a fan of comics is a requirement, Event Owner and Organizer Samuel Chase said the family-friendly event is based in pop culture and encompasses many different types of entertainment.

“Some people hear ‘Comic Con’ and they think it’s just comic books but that’s pretty untrue,” Chase said. “We have so many things like handmade crafts, toys, collectibles, original artwork... We just bring this all together and create a community event. It’s almost like going to a fair.”

Executive Director Ryan Mastroianni said the event and scale of the convention is larger compared to years prior. This year features more vendors, cosplayers, memorabilia, panels, celebrities and guest artists than before.

The “Super Smash Bros.” tournaments kicked off at noon Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday next to Arcway Gaming’s virtual reality gaming set-up.

Gamers faced off in two rounds: the first in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” then in “Melee.” The cosplay contest, with contestants dressed as soldiers, princesses, furries and more followed. The adults contest was at 3:30 p.m. Saturday; the children’s contest followed at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Among the many attractions were the classic 1966 Batboat and “Stranger Things” wall set available for photos, and professional cosplay groups the 501st Rebel Legion and the Montreal X-Men.

The headlining guests included: Mark Mitchell, Disney animator; Ming Chen, actor and podcaster from “Comic Book Men”; Elysia Rotaru, actress from the CW’s “Arrow”; Tito Santana, professional wrestler; Corbin Bernsen, actor from “Psych”; and Amanda Pays, “The Flash” actress.

There was also a special “Kids Con,” a smaller room with snacks, coloring and story time to give parents and children a space to rest.

Prints, costumes, comics, plush animals, stickers and more decorated the many tables that filled the Civic Center creating a maze of vibrant colors and imagery.

Plattsburgh tattoo business In Living Color was among the vendors selling small on-the-spot tattoo appointments. A bunch of preselected designs from series like “Harry Potter,” “The Avengers,” “Justice League” and “Rick and Morty” were some of the options. The tattoos were available in black and in color; the cheapest option was $40.

A few tables down was Dutchess Von Dawson of Watertown, the owner and creator of Eternally Thirsty, her handmade goth/alternative couture Etsy fashion brand. She has been vending at conventions for five years now, and this is her second year returning to Plattsburgh Comic Con.

Von Dawson’s products range from horned and flowered headbands to harnesses with interchangeable wings, prices ranging from $4 to $65.

Von Dawson said conventions are good places to find unique items not commonly found in local areas.

“There’s definitely a lack of it,” Von Dawson said. “You can’t find these types of items at Hot Topic. There is so much more to find.”

The variety and uniqueness of all of the different genres and interests make for an entertaining environment according to Chase.

However at the end of the weekend, Chase said the most rewarding part of the experience is seeing the whole event come together and watching people enjoy it.

“When people are here and smiling,” Chase said. “That’s the payoff for me.”

The next stop on the convention trail for Chase is Saratoga Comic Con in Saratoga Springs on Oct. 26 and 27. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit saratogacomiccon.com.