Coming together for ‘Virtual Week of Caring’

United Way Adk Virtual Week of Caring Social distancing, no problem! The United Way of the Adirondack Region gets creative with its annual Day of Caring campaign, dubbed "Virtual" Week of Caring.

PLATTSBURGH | For years, families and organizations have united to spend one day each April giving back to dozens of causes across the region.

And while the highly-anticipated Day of Caring campaign may not be happening this spring, the United Way of the Adirondack Region doesn’t want the current public-health crisis to hamper the region’s giving spirit and annual community collaboration.

“We still wanted to do something that would give people hope in this time of great need, so we came up with the “Virtual” Week of Caring. Our goal is to still keep the spirit of volunteering while following the CDC guidelines,” said Kathy Snow, director of development for United Way of the Adirondack Region.

“All the projects are geared to make people feel like they are giving back to their community from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

Typically, volunteers would fan out across the tri-county area to complete dozens of projects, from helping local elderly with spring landscaping to picking up garbage in area parks and roadways.

This year, residents can still give back, but this time from the comforts of their homes.

From April 20 to April 25, families and organizations can take part in different virtual activities each day-all geared toward showing gratitude and support to bolster the spirit of community volunteerism.

Officials hope to mark the end of the ‘Week of Caring’ with an online finale of support where participants can share their good deeds on social media using the hashtag #UWADKWeekofCaring.

More information and links to the various daily initiatives can be found at https://www.unitedwayadk.org/.

Here’s a list of ways people can join the local United Way’s virtual ‘Week of Caring’: