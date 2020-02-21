Commercial growth strategies for Warrensburg described

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Bartholomew Wbg Econ Dev At a recent Warrensburg Town Board meeting, Ed Bartholomew — president of EDC Warren County — speaks about strategies that can be undertaken to spur economic growth in town. Additionally, he described funding opportunities available to businesses seeking to relocate or expand existing operations in Warrensburg.

WARRENSBURG | Warren County’s leading economic development guru recently outlined measures Warrensburg’s leaders and local businesses could undertake to achieve greater commercial vitality.

Ed Bartholomew, president of EDC Warren County, made a presentation to the Warrensburg Town Board several weeks ago, focusing on strategies for Main Street beautification, and attracting new businesses.

Bartholomew described various sources of funding for such objectives, as he volunteered to meet with the town board and the local planning board to describe such opportunities in detail.

Bartholomew outlined National Grid’s “Main Street” program which entails grants of up to about $70,000 to new businesses moving into vacant buildings.

He also noted that grants are available through the state’s competitive Consolidated Funding program, for which applications are due in July. Just two weeks ago, the state Regional Economic Development Council announced an award of $120,000 to Nettle Meadow Farm of Thurman for expansion of their cheese-making operations.

“These grants are ideally suited for Warrensburg, which is experiencing a great growth in local businesses,” Bartholomew said. “We want to help the local entrepreneurs grow their businesses.”

Also, Bartholomew noted that the Warren County Local Development Corp., of which Bartholomew is chief executive officer, administers a loan program that presently has funds of about $900,000 avail able for lending to entrepreneurs relocating or expanding their businesses. In order to qualify for one of these loans, a business owner must be either declined for a loan, or need a grant to supplement a loan from a conventional lender, he said.

Bartholomew also noted an ongoing effort to prompt the development of affordable workforce housing in northern Warren County.

Warrensburg Deputy Supervisor John Alexander told Bartholomew that establishing senior housing in town was a high priority.

“We desperately need senior housing in town — our older folks are now gravitating to Queensbury,” he said. Bartholomew pledged assistance in this objective.

One main task that Warrensburg and some other area towns need to undertake, Bartholomew said, is to prepare an inventory of available commercial buildings and property, particularly plots of land of 15 or more acres.

“Now, have to scramble to obtain information on available properties if someone wants land,” he said, noting that his agency has been fielding inquiries about sites with easy access to the Northway.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said that boosting broadband access across rural areas of townwas a critical factor in the municipality’s future economic growth.

“We really need to get out outer areas covered with Internet access,” he said. Bartholomew responded that he has been urging state officials to get the region’s broadband access boosted to “99 percent coverage.”

Geraghty noted that he appointed new town board member Rich Larkin to head up local economic development initiatives.

Following the town board meeting, Larkin expressed enthusiasm about Warrensburg’s future.

“I think it’s great that Warren County EDC will be working with our community on economic development,” he said. “The potential in Warrensburg is phenomenal.” ■