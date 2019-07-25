Commercial use of LG Village docks to cease

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall At a Lake George Village Board meeting held July 15, Andrew Meader of the Adirondack Film Commission describes to village trustees the work of his organization to promote Lake George and Warren County as a site to shoot movies, videos and television episodes.

LAKE GEORGE | The use of Lake George Village docks by commercial watercraft — except those already permitted to use them through 2019 — is to be prohibited, according to a decision adopted July 15 by the Lake George Village Board.

For nearly a year, the village has permitted commercial vessels including small tour boats and fishing charters to pick up and drop off passengers at the docks they own — for $250 per season — but the practice is to halt as soon as the village’s amended ordinance is filed with the state.

Mayor Robert Blais said that it was brought to his attention that a 1972 state appeals court decision cited that the village could not charge for the use of its docks. The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit brought against the village by the Lake George Steamboat Co.

“We aren’t going to be licensing people in violation of the court’s 1972 decision,” Blais said.

Greg Teresi, co-owner of Tiki Tours, which operates several Polynesian-themed vessels off a private dock in the village, urged the village trustees July 15 — prior to their prohibition decision — to continue permitting commercial use of the village’s six docks.

“Is what the village doing now really considered illegal?” he asked. “Municipalities all over the state are doing the same thing.”

Blais responded that village attorney Matthew Fuller had advised him that the municipality’s practice of charging for dock space was indeed against state law. The state, however, receives a substantial portion of the dock permitting fees.

Teresi countered that the village should seek to have the legislation changed, because visitors enjoy lake tours and fishing expeditions — and the village docks were under-utilized. He said that allowing more access to the lake boosted tourism and helped local businesses grow and thrive.

Blais said the process of convincing state legislators to change its laws regarding municipalities charging for use of docks might take years. Teresi, an attorney affiliated with a practice in Glens Falls, volunteered to help lobby the state legislators. Board members said they appreciated his offer, and Blais said the village might pursue such a change in state law.

Blais said the new prohibition, however, would help curb problems occurring this year with several of the commercial boating enterprises that stayed too long at the docks or were otherwise abusing their privileges.

FILM INDUSTRY

In other business, Andrew Meader of Adirondack Film Commission described his agency’s work to promote Warren County as a site to shoot movies, videos and television programs.

He said that officials of the film commission had recently been conducting familiarization tours with film directors and producers.

He noted that the film “Viscous,” starring Mena Suvari, had recently finished production after shooting scenes in Bolton Landing, Huletts Landing, on Prospect Mountain, in the Lake George Forum and at SUNY Adirondack.

Meader said his agency recently assisted the Lake George Forum in getting it qualified as a certified film production facility. He noted the forum’s attributes, including its size of 30,000 square feet and high ceiling.

He said the filming of “Viscous” over 30 days in Lake George was responsible for revenue gained from 700 room-night rentals, plus $20,000 in catering, $55,000 in wages for locals hired for the movie, $21,000 in location fees paid, and an estimated additional $163,000 spent on vehicle rentals, construction materials and other local purchases and expenses.

Meader added that “Call of the Wild,” an program of the Travel Channel, recently completed a three-day shoot in April on Hadley Mountain, and Harrisburg Lake was responsible for rentals of 600 hotel rooms over three days.

Also, Meader said that a reality show episode was presently being filmed in Bolton — but he couldn’t reveal the name of the show.

Members of the film commission, Meader said, helped movie and video producers find appropriate locations, secure tax credits and permits, acquire governmental help and police assistance, as well as connect with caterers, contractors, hotels and other accommodations as well as locate sources for construction materials.

Filming of shows in Lake George and Warren County, Meader said, not only provides an economic boost, but it exposes millions of people to the area.

He said that the commission would be applying for county occupancy tax grants for next year.

OTHER BUSINESS

In other business, the village board:

• approved a request by Improv Records to host the Adirondack Independence Music Festival in Wood Park’s Festival Commons on Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 — with the stipulation that the volume of the music would be far lower than during last year’s festival.

• approved new efforts to seek grant funding of $7 million or more for construction of the village’s wastewater treatment plant. Village Public Works superintendent Dave Harrington said that no additional grant funding had been announced for the plant, which is expected to cost $24 million and cause substantial increases in local taxes and sewer fees.

• allow the proprietors of Duffy’s Tavern to set up picnic tables, shaded by unbrellas, in their parking lot. Blais said the concept had been endorsed by the village Planning Board — but an village ordinance prohibits placing picnic tables in the public view from a thoroughfare, like Canada Street — a law that’s been ignored by many. Board members approved the request, pending an effort to change the ordinance to allow picnic tables under some conditions.