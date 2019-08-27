Committed to community service, Al Muench honored by Chestertown Rotary Club

× Expand Photo provided Chestertown Rotary official Chris Aiken (right) presents the club’s ‘Rotarian of the Year’ award to Al Muench, who has spent more than a decade dedicated to community service work in the northern Warren County.

CHESTERTOWN | A man who has spent many hours of his retirement on charitable initiatives was named Rotarian of the Year recently by the Chestertown Rotary Club.

Al Muench, who lives near Friends Lake, was presented with the award on July 8 by Chris Aiken, who was president of the club at the time.

About 11 years ago, Muench retired from 36 years in prominent positions with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and moved permanently to the town of Chester. Since that time, he has been active in various community service activities, including those sponsored by Chestertown Rotary.

In his work for DEC, besides drafting the New York State returnable container laws, he got the dam on Friends Lake reclassified, saving the town of Chester thousands of dollars. Soon after moving to Chester, he became an active member of the Friends Lake Property Owners Association.

Although Muench has been involved in many Rotary Club activities since he joined, his most prominent enterprise in the past three or four years has been donning a red suit and portraying Santa Claus for Chestertown Rotary’s ever-popular pre-holiday event.

This “Santa visits Chestertown” event has been embraced by several generations of children and the young-at-heart hailing from northern Warren County.

He was asked to take over the role of Santa when the another Rotarian retired from the portrayal, Muench recalled how hesitant he was to take on the task.

“At first, I didn’t want any part of it — but all it took to change my mind was talking with one kid,” he said of his first stint as Rotary’s Santa — a role that his wife Linda predicted he’ll likely be playing for the rest of his life.

For several years, Al Muench has served as Chestertown Rotary’s treasurer. Aiken said Sunday that Muench was diligent and detail-oriented in accounting for the club’s finances.

“Al keeps all the monetary transactions straight, and it’s a real chore,” Aiken said, noting that Muench was active in most all of Chestertown Rotary’s events and projects, like the annual Christmas Tree Lighting celebration, Chester’s annual town-wide garage sale, and the club’s scholarship awards.

“We depend on Al Muench to take on various projects — He’s a really dedicated individual,” Aiken added. “He just gets things done.”

Muench’s credentials also feature serving on the Town of Chester Library Board of Trustees — including the position of board president — and being a member of the Town of Chester Planning Board.

In this latter role, he was instrumental in facilitating Etain Health establishing a medical marijuana cultivation and processing plant in Chestertown, a facility which is now employing several dozen local people and has a bright future.

Prominent in Muench’s commmunity service, Aiken and others said, are charitable initiatives.

He has had a leading role in starting up the “Seventeen Candles” program, sponsored by Chestertown Rotary, that provides children from families of limited income with birthday gifts. In this program, parents and grandparents of youngsters can obtain clothing and other presents for a child’s special day.

Another program that Muench has been helped launch is the “share center” at Chestertown’s Community United Methodist Church where families in need can obtain clothing and personal care products.

Also, Muench has been credited with bringing the sport of pickleball to Chestertown — which has proven quite popular. Not only did Muench help recruit dozens of people to play the sport, but he successfully lobbied for facilities to be provided, and personally painted the courts’ boundary lines.

Asked for his thoughts about being named Rotarian of the Year, Muench deferred credit to other members of Chestertown Rotary.

“I was very proud to receive the honor, but there are a lot of people in the Rotary Club that work hard in community service,” he said. “The town of Chester is full of people who are active in the community and believe that if we can do anything to make people’s lives better, we’re all the richer for it.”