Committee reviewing input on KCS capital project

KEENE VALLEY | Residents in Keene met in a recent Town Hall gathering to review proposed costs for the Capital Reconstruction Project at Keene Central School (KCS).

School Superintendent Daniel Mayberry said reconstruction and repair objectives are being prioritized based on community input.

Estimated project costs have risen from the original $9 million, he told The Sun, to approximately $10.5 million due to inflation, tariff costs on materials and the tight job market.

“Our Facilities Committee is meeting to look at the project and prioritize the items that absolutely need to get done and those that want to be done,” Mayberry said.

Among key components of the project, he said, are repairs to the roof and how it might tie into any reconstruction inside the building.

“In December, we stepped back to re-evaluate the cost analysis,” Mayberry said in a recent interview.

“In order to make a May deadline for a referendum vote, the board would have to make a resolution in March,” he said.

Any large capital project at a school has to be approved in a vote by district residents.

And Keene anticipates putting the plan on the ballot alongside the school budget and School Board votes May 21.

The Facilities Committee expects to make a final recommendation with updated cost analyses to the Keene Central School Board on March 26, Mayberry said.

Main project items outlined in community feedback at the Jan. 30 Town Hall gathering include: 1) replacement of the school roof, both slate and flat roof sections; and 2) safety and security updates at the school’s entrance, which might include reconfiguring the building entrance and relocating the Main Office to the main entrance. Other items include updates for the school auditorium, science teaching and lab space, the Media Center, athletic fields and physical education space, playground areas and reconstructing space inside for a conference room.

Residents who would like email updates related to Facilities Committee discussion can sign up to receive them using a link on the front page of the school website: keenecentralschool.org

Documents related to project planning are also readily available on the school’s front web page.