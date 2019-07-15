Common Council agrees to form master plan for city

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris A plan for the future: The City of Plattsburgh’s hypothetical master plan was brought up at the common council meeting. It was met with some skepticism by a few members of the council, but was overall voted to move forward.

PLATTSBURGH | Adopted by the Plattsburgh Common Council on a majority vote, the idea of a master plan for the city, which will cover all projects, including the DRI plans, and ideas the council has for the future of Plattsburgh was approved July 3.

This will map out a timeline for the city and gives a higher chance of being approved for grants in the future.

“The City of Plattsburgh is committed to securing funding to develop a coordinated, comprehensive plan for Harborside,” the council read from the agenda. “Funds are available to support a Master Plan through the 2019 New York State Consolidated Funding Application through the New York State Department of State’s (DOS) Local Waterfront Revitalization Funds to support such activities. The City of Plattsburgh is aware of the match required by DOS and agrees to provide the funding and the oversight to execute the grant according to the timeline outlined in the application; City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read is hereby authorized and directed to accept funds from, and enter into, and execute a project agreement with the State for such financial assistance for the City of Plattsburgh.”

The deadline for the master plan is the end of July. After that, it will take a few to six months for the contract to be finalized, along with another year to complete a full study. By the summer of 2021, the council expects to have access to grants for the projects covered in the master plan. The farmers market relocation will be included in the master plan as an “anchor” for the application.

“The long-term concept is to complete the master plan with a series of projects that can be, over the next four or five years with additional grant money, completed one piece at a time,” Director of Community Development Matthew Miller said. “So creating vision and then implementing it piece by piece.”

Though it wasn’t unanimous, voted no by councilors Gibbs and McFarlin, the council agreed to the master plan, which will be constructed immediately and handed in by the end of the month.

Talk of the 2020 mayor’s budget made its way into the meeting during the finance and budget committee update by Chair Councilor Mike Kelly. Each committee is expected to meet to weigh in on the budget, as well as submit their own proposed budget cuts and weigh-ins on the upcoming mayor’s budget.