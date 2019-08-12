Common Council approves multiple events

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Upcoming events: The City of Plattsburgh Common Council approved upcoming events including: The Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance march and festival Oct. 5, The Seton Catholic School 5k Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run Oct. 6 and the Special Olympics New York Plattsburgh Polar Plunge Nov. 9 and 10.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh Common Council approved several upcoming events at its meeting on Aug. 1.

The Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance is holding a march and festival on Saturday, Oct. 5 from noon to 4:00 p.m. The march will travel down the sidewalks on Margaret Street to Broad Street, Oak Street to Court Street and then ending the march at Trinity Park, where the festival will be. Included during the celebration will be multiple vendors and tents for attendees. The common council approved the alliance to use power in Trinity Park, as well as requested a certificate of insurance for the event, dig safe permits and health department requirements for the vendors.

A constituent in a wheelchair had contacted Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs about not being able to use the sidewalks during events such as these.

“This came up last year and that led to mandatory overtime and police presence, which had its own cost,” Dean Schneller said. “The negotiated resolution was to have it just on the sidewalks, which didn’t require the extra police presence.”

It was explained that the city is unable to let her use the street for the event, as it would require extra police presence. The police chose not to do that.

Another event requesting the use of roads is the Seton Catholic School 5k Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 6 from noon to 3:00 p.m. The 5k will go through the US Oval, Club Road, Hamilton Street, Jay Street, Terry Gordon Bike Path, Nevada Oval and Ohio Avenue. The common council required an insurance certificate for the event.

The Plattsburgh Polar Plunge, held by the Special Olympics New York, was approved, too, by the council. The event will be held from Friday, Nov. 9 to Nov. 10 at the Plattsburgh Municipal Beach. Food vendors and activities will be located on the beach, and the common council is requiring a certificate of insurance, porta potties and a fee for the city electricity. An ambulance will be located at the beach during the event and local law enforcement already volunteered to act as security.

Set costs for these events will be given upfront; however, it was not decided what costs for labor would be. An amendment was made to table the approval of prices for more time to discuss it. Based on the items the events need and where it is located, labor costs for the city employees may vary.