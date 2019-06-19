Common council discusses parking plans

× Amber Desjardins, an outside member of the parking committee, made a statement on the speed at which the PPAC and DRI are moving. She also pointed out the difficulty that someone in a wheelchair, such as herself, would have on the sidewalks, especially those that aren’t being kept up with.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh’s Common Council got together June 13 to make decisions regarding the latest updates by other committees, such as the Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee.

Toward the beginning of the meeting, the public was allowed to make comments to the council. One community member, who was invited to join the parking committee as an advocate, Amber Desjardins, approached the podium to state her disappointment in the direction the Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee (PPAC) and Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) are taking.

“I joined to help my own Plattsburgh community become a better, more accessible and vibrant place,” Desjardins said. “I have not really seen any of that. All I have seen is that where money is, things happen regardless of any public opinion.”

Desjardins pointed out that the sidewalks the city plans to remove to replace with lots, or the sidewalks that are narrow and broken down, make everyday travel difficult to those with a wheelchair, like Desjardins herself.

“People in my position are going to have a very hard time getting around or avoid downtown as I already know many do,” Desjardins said. “Crosswalks and sidewalks are dangerous. There are some I cannot even travel on, thus have to travel in the road ... I refuse to participate any further in public deception and hereby resign my position as a member of the parking committee.”

Later on during the meeting, the council acknowledged the state of the sidewalks. According to the DRI, the sidewalks in Plattsburgh will be a minimum of 5 feet wide in compliance to the American Disability Act (ADA) when construction downtown is done. As for the Durkee Street lot, there will be no stairs or ramps, but instead, one large open lot, which makes it easier for those with wheelchairs or have trouble walking.

The recorded video of this meeting can be found on Youtube, and notes can be found on the City of Plattsburgh website. The next meeting will take place on Thursday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m., following a Public Safety Committee meeting at 4:30 p.m.