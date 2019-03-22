Community church gets new home

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Pastor Lynnette Cole outside the new home of the Schroon Lake Community Church.

SCHROON LAKE | Ten weeks ago, the Rev. Lynnette Cole was on the floor of the Schroon Lake Post Office being attended to by medics, out of breath with her heart racing at 160 beats a minute. Across the street her church was an inferno, belching smoke and flame.

As she tried to convince worried first-responders that she wasn’t suffering from smoke inhalation, townspeople kept dropping in to offer support, even as she understood that very shortly her congregation would need her own support and comfort as they never had before.

Even as firefighters were still battling flare-ups at the Schroon Lake Community Church, Cole gathered herself and began to think about the future.

“I knew we could need a gathering space for that night so we could be as one,” she said.

Father Kevin D. McEwan, then pastor at St. Mary’s in Ticonderoga and Our Lady of Lourdes in Schroon Lake, quickly offered his church as sanctuary for the Community Church’s distraught parishioners.

“He was so amazingly kind and hospitable,” Cole said. “He said, ‘This space is open to you for as long as you need it.’”

The congregation gratefully accepted the offer, although Cole said, “We knew it was important for us to have our own space.”

This month, that realization was fulfilled.

‘INCREDIBLY GRACIOUS’

On March 3, the Schroon Lake Community Church, which burned on the second day of the New Year, held their first worship service in their new home, a former restaurant and tavern originally known as the Schroon Lake Inn just north of town.

Cole said the church signed a two-year lease, and the spacious building will remain home until a new church can be built where the former one stood.

She said the owners, Mark and Brenda Carpenter, “have been incredibly gracious, and taken care of everything we needed.”

The pulpit — one room removed from the bar — is in what was a dining room, filled with chairs and tables, allowing for flexibility that’s hospitable for both Sunday services and weekday coffees. Ample grounds will permit outdoor assemblies and a sunroom will serve for social functions. Most of all, Cole said, it’s a place where the congregation can again be at one with God.

STORIES CAME ALIVE

Cole had graduated from college at Albany and was going through a bad period when someone mentioned the clergy. She was dubious, feeling that she hadn’t kept up with her grades enough to be accepted into a master’s program. But after agreeing to rededicate herself to her studies, she was accepted into the Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C.

Cole had gone to undergrad with the intention of being a teacher, but, almost immediately, she warmed to theology. Already interested in history, the stories of the Bible came alive.

Washington, she said, was exciting for a while, but on graduation she was ready to return to her upstate roots. The Methodist church assigns congregations, although Cole was able to ask for a parish in eastern New York. She was assigned to Schroon Lake in July 2016, and fell in love with the area and the people.

The church, a federation of United Methodist and Church of Christ, has its own history, dating back to the middle of the 19th century. In something of a reversal of swords being beaten into ploughshares, the original church bell was said to have been melted down for munitions in the Civil War.

The church sanctuary had been given an extensive facelift in the preceding two years, and the congregation moved into its new home on the one-year anniversary of its completion. True to its name, the church was not only a church, but an important part of the community, playing host to any number of local events and gatherings. Everything was going quite well when Cole received the text shortly after 3 p.m. Jan. 3, notifying her that something was terribly wrong.

‘CAN BE CREATIVE AGAIN’

Cole was coaching modified girls basketball when she got the news that the church was on fire. She sprinted down Main Street from the school.

“I must have looked like a cartoon character, my feet were moving so fast,” she said.

Not only was she losing her church, she was also losing her home as the fire spread to the neighboring parsonage.

“It was every nightmare come true,” she said. “I kept waiting for my brain to wake me up and bring me back to reality.”

What got her through, even as she lay dazed on the post office floor, was the immediate community concern.

“There was an unbelievable outpouring of love and support from the town,” she said. “I wouldn’t have been able to get along without it.”

It gave her strength for the prayer vigil that evening, even if she has trouble remembering exactly what it was she said.

“The whole evening is kind of a blur,” she said.

But she remembers the stories of the people for whom the church was an important part of life, and she remembers the strength of the congregation and its determination to move forward.

“I think there’s a beautiful optimism here, and getting into this new space has enhanced the healing process,” she said. “We have some very creative people and they feel like they can be creative again, and we are thankful for that gift.”