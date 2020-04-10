Community Food Shelf in E’town has curbside service

× Expand Photo provided food shelf grange volunteer crew Volunteers from the Whallonsburg Grange Hall Assoc. helped unload the truck last week for food delivery at the Community Food Shelf in Elizabethtown. The work for many years has been done by Moriah Shock, but the valuable service done by inmates was shut down last month.The Community Food Shelf serves an area of about 20 miles surrounding Elizabethtown and is supported by the work of five church parishes. It is located at the Church of the Good Shepherd Parish Hall at 16 Williams Street in Elizabethtown, open on Monday and on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. People who might need a delivery can call the Parish Hall at 518-873-6521.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Community Food Shelf at Church of the Good Shepherd Parish Hall here has seen a major influx of donations.

Program coordinator Marilyn Jordan said the community has been extraordinarily generous in many ways, from cash donations to food donations to volunteer help from young residents and manpower from Whallonsburg Grange Association members.

But they are concerned people might not be asking for help or are aware of all that is available for free.

Efforts to provide food have ramped up as many people in this region are currently laid off, furloughed or not working due to local and state pandemic response.

Jordan wants people to know that the food shelf is open, fully stocked and has a curbside service policy, which means people do not have to get out of their cars or go inside to get groceries.

“Clients pull up and park near the door. Or if they are on foot, they can knock at the door. One of our volunteers goes out with a clipboard to fill out the application and fills out a grocery list,” she told the Sun.

“A person inside fills the bags and takes them to the car or person.”

Food shelf staff have seen demand remain somewhat flat, and suspect there is a decline in older folks drawing from the community food supplies.

“We don’t know if that is because older people are afraid to come out or because they aren’t sure of how to seek help,” Jordan said.

“We can try to accommodate people who need deliveries. People who need delivery can call the Parish Hall and leave a message. The phone number is 518-873-6521.”

The Community Food Shelf encompasses residents in a 20-mile circumference of Elizabethtown and operates with help from five area churches. In addition to Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, the Congregational churches in Lewis and Elizabethtown and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Essex participate in both donations, management, and staffing.

“We are part of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, based in Latham,” Jordan said.

“We buy from them and we have access to a lot of free U.S. Department of Agriculture food items.”

Grocery goods available at the Community Food Shelf include pork, milk, eggs, bread, cheese, cereal, oatmeal, rice, canned goods and soups, mac and cheese, dried fruit and fresh fruit, walnuts, dried beans, lentils, peas, pancake syrup, pasta, lunch meat, and peanut butter and jelly, to name part of the list.

The food shelf also has toilet paper and paper towels.

“We lost our work crews from Moriah Shock; they would come every month and help unload the truck,” Jordan said.

“What has happened, the Whallonsburg Grange Association called and asked if we needed help, and last week, seven volunteers stepped up and helped us unload the truck. It is amazing how people just come forward and say ‘how can I help?’” Jordan said.

“We are very grateful for the donations and grateful for a number of younger volunteers who have stepped forward as some of our elderly volunteers were concerned about being out of their home during this challenging time.”

Volunteers are the only people permitted inside the Parish Hall, Jordan said of measures taken to keep food handling safe.

“We’ve asked volunteers to bring gloves and a mask to use when they are scheduled. Disinfectant wipes are used to wipe clipboards, pens, refrigerator handles, door handles and other areas as necessary.”

The staff is diligent in keeping the Parish Hall clean.

The Community Food Shelf at the Church of the Good Shepherd is located at 16 Williams Street in Elizabethtown.

It is open on Monday and on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

People who might need a delivery can call the Parish Hall at 518-873-6521.