Community Fund for Gore Mountain Region awards 22 grants

× Expand Photo by Lisa J. Godfrey, Adirondack Foundation A grant from the Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region will help cover the cost of museum and sight-seeing field trips for seniors in the Sleeping Giants Educational Program and various other programs throughout the region.

SCHROON LAKE | The Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region, a component fund of Adirondack Foundation, has awarded $18,027 in grant funding to benefit a variety of local initiatives. This year’s grant recipients were honored at a ceremony at Seagle Music Colony in August.

In Johnsburg, a $750 grant award will help fourth grader Hudson Dunkley continue to fund his self-started “Snacks for Friends” program, which provides nutritious snacks for three classes at his school.

According to Courtney Van Voorhis, who submitted the grant application through the Johnsburg Central School PTO, “Hudson is very adamant that no student should have to go without a snack throughout the school day. We support this project because we feel Hudson is an outstanding young man who deserves recognition for his selfless act of putting others before himself.”

In Minerva, the Sleeping Giants Senior Citizens program received $900 in funding to help offset the cost of social and educational field trips that would otherwise be beyond the financial reach of many seniors.

“The trips offer connections with others, which is vitally important to seniors’ emotional and physical well-being,” said Suzanne Crouse, treasurer.

In Chester and Horicon, a $900 grant is supporting youth summer programs. “Our summer program continues to grow. The youth in our community gain knowledge and life skills through sports, theater, robotics and a love for the outdoors,” said Mindy Conway, director of the Chester-Horicon Youth Commission.

In Schroon, $1,000 is helping to launch a broadcasting club and an elective class at the school. New video editing equipment will enable students to livestream events with feeds from multiple cameras and gain career-building skills in production and journalism.

“There is a lot going on at Schroon Lake Central School. Our small town athletes and performers have relatives and friends all over the country and the world who enjoy tuning into our live events on Facebook. This grant will allow viewers to have a high-quality experience while also introducing students to new technology,” said Stephen Gratto, superintendent.

Programs and organizations that also received funding this year include: Adirondack Marathon, Tri-Lakes Business Alliance - Carol Theatre , Horicon Free Public Library, Johnsburg Fine Arts, Johnsburg Youth Committee, Minerva Central School, Minerva Youth Commission, North Country Ministry, North Creek Railway Depot Preservation Association, Our Town Theatre Group, Schroon Lake Backpack Program, Seagle Music Colony, Ski Bowl Garden, Tannery Pond Community Center, Historical Society of the Town of Chester, Town of Horicon, Town of Horicon Historical Society and the Town of Minerva.

“The power of local giving and community spirit are alive and well in the Gore Mountain Region. We thank the fund donors for their generosity, the committee for its dedicated oversight, offer congratulations to the grant recipients and applaud the great work happening in these Adirondack communities,” said Cali Brooks, president and CEO of Adirondack Foundation.