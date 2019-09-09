Community reflects on life of Dalton Criss

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris In memory of: The front entrance of Peru High School holds a small memorial of Dalton Criss, featuring pictures of him and his framed jersey. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris A popular event: Dalton’s family and close friends came up to speak at the “Celebration of Dalton’s Life.” Each story earned laughter and cheers as Dalton’s life was remembered. Prev Next

PERU | Following the tragic death of recent Peru grad and soon-to-be SUNY Plattsburgh student Dalton Criss, 18, a “Celebration of Dalton’s Life” was held to bring the grieving community together to remember the happy memories of Dalton. The service, which took place at Peru High School on Aug. 28, was so full, a second auditorium was used so those who couldn’t fit in the gymnasium could watch the live stream.

The Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir was there to sing, and short videos sent in by members of the community were viewed on the screens. Outside the gymnasium, a table dedicated to Dalton included some of his most important items, including a small new testament, his favorite movie, family pictures and much more. His football jersey was framed and on display, later given to the Criss family. Many people who spoke told funny stories about Dalton and the joy he radiated, his infectious smile and incredible athletic skills.

“Dalton was loyal, dependable, talented, smart, community-minded, big-hearted and a family-first, fun, loving guy,” wrestling coach Mike Hogan said. “But he was also tough, strong, agile, quick and aggressive. Oh, and good looking. Dalton would’ve wanted me to put that in.”

Hogan continued to tell a funny story of Dalton’s first sectional win at Saranac High School. After the win, Dalton’s mother ran onto the mat with her camera, saying she wanted to be the first to “hug her champion.”

Also there to speak were multiple faith leaders from Plattsburgh to Vermont to Glens Falls, pastors from all around had something great to say about Dalton and the Criss family. According to many, the family was faithful and close-knit, Dalton included. From a young age, he would wear suits to church and join his father playing drums. Dalton was called a joyous and happy child, who was always smiling and emitting joy.

Leonard A. Oates of the Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church in Glens Falls spoke about Dalton’s time in church and the joy he radiated since he was a child.

“If Dalton could come here today … maybe you’ll want to say, ‘why do you have joy?’” Oates said. “If Dalton were here today, he’d say ‘this joy that I have, the world didn’t give it to me. This joy that I have, the world can’t take it away. This joy that I have didn’t come from outside, but it’s something deep down inside. The joy that I have is the joy of the Lord which is my strength.’ I believe Dalton is looking down right now and smiling and he has joy in heaven and heaven is in joy with Dalton.”

Dalton’s mother, Barbara Criss, 55, who was injured in the incident, was not able to make it, as she is still in the hospital, recovering from head and neck injuries. However, due to the live streaming, she was able to watch and even received a shout out from her daughter and Dalton’s sister, Danielle, who spoke at the event.

“(Dalton) was a great baby brother,” Danielle said. “He was mine for a time, because God gave him to me just for a little bit of those 18 years. He’s God’s, he’s not mine to keep. And I will see him in the future.”

Other family members, including his own father, and close friends of Dalton spoke during the family reflections section of the memorial. They told sweet stories of young Dalton, and the man he became thanks to his involvement with the youth group, music and football and wrestling team.

“I personally thank each and every one of you for taking my little son in and making him part of your family,” Dalton’s father and SUNY Plattsburgh professor Dexter Criss said. “I thank the coaches, I thank teachers, I thank the neighbors, I thank the parents when we go places”

Dalton signed up as an organ donor when he was 17, something his father was supportive of, but never thought his organs would be donated so soon. Most of his organs and tissue, including his lungs and heart, have already found recipients. In fact, an honor walk was held for Dalton the day his heart was given to someone else. Walking alongside the gurney while the choir sang a song was his family. Though sad because of the loss, they knew that Dalton’s selflessness saved lives, even after his death. The song that the choir sang at the hospital, “All We Ask,” was also performed at the “Celebration of Dalton’s Life.”

The memorial, though tearful, was still a happy event that proved how much loved Dalton was in life and continues to be. There was a candlelight vigil held after the event in the football field.

A Go Fund Me, titled Support Criss Family’s Medical/Funeral Expenses is available online to raise money at gofundme.com. Every donation will make a difference.