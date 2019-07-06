Community spirit hailed at Warrensburg’s graduation ceremony

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Thom Randall During Warrensburg High School’s commencement exercises held June 28, graduating seniors hold up cards that collectively spell “Mrs. Bruce — You are an inspiration” in a tribute to their beloved teacher Io Bruce who died unexpectedly May 30. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Thom Randall Warrenburg High School graduate Nhu Lee poses with her uncle Eldon “L.D.” Hall and aunt Phe Hall following commencement exercises June 28. In the ceremony, Nhu Lee recalled how soon after immigrating to Warrensburg from Vietnam at age 6, she was warmly welcomed into kindergarten by teachers and classmates, who spent many hours teaching her English. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Thom Randall Warrensburg Central’s registrar Deborah Papenhausen pins a boutonnière on senior Peyton Olden moments before graduation ceremonies were to begin June 28. Prev Next

WARRENSBURG | During commencement exercises held June 28, graduating seniors of Warrensburg High School praised their teachers, parents and the area communities for their supportive, embracing spirit.

Noting the success of Warrensburg Central alumni during his valedictorian speech, senior Walter “Charlie” Weick said the school employees were “amazing” in their instruction and guidance.

“Our classes could not have asked for better teachers, coaches and administrators, from kindergarten to senior year,” he said, adding that the students’ parents also provided vital wisdom as “teachers of life.”

Class of 2019 president Nolan McNeill expressed a “huge thank you” to Class of 2019 advisers Mikelean Allen, Beth Callahan, Shannon Castro and Cecilia Hughes, as well as to parents, for their dedicated service.

All 49 members of the class expressed a heartfelt message to one of their teachers — Io Bruce, who died unexpectedly May 30 at age 54. In an affirmation of their affection and respect for her, they held up dozens of cards that together spelled out: “Mrs. Bruce — You are an inspiration,” during a moment of silence held in her memory. High School Principal Doug Duell said she had an enduring positive influence on generations of students.

Salutatorian Nhu Lee also recalled Bruce’s impact on others, noting she “radiated kindness” and “gave 110 percent” to her work with students.

“Your legacy will never be forgotten,” Lee said.

Warrensburg Class of 1988 alumnus Jody Monroe, now superintendent of the Bethlehem school district, advised the seniors to follow Bruce’s example.

“Go and be somebody’s inspiration,” she said. “Aspire to be the person that she saw in many of you.”

Monroe recalled not only the positive influence of Bruce, but of WCS coach and instructor Mary Ann Bump, who died last year.

“What is most important are the relationships and the connections we have with each other,” Monroe said. “The most rewarding thing we can ever do is to make the lives of others better and inspire others to do the same.”

Nhu Lee talked about the entire community’s welcoming outreach to her when she immigrated to America from Vietnam at age 6, noting how supportive and friendly people have been over the last 12 years.

“I never once felt different,” she said of her joining others in Warrensburg’s kindergarten. “I was welcomed with open arms by all the students and teachers. They never hesitated to help me learn English and get adjusted to the school.”

Nhu Lee recalled when classmate Dianne Curtis sat down with her in kindergarten snack breaks and helped her learn the alphabet and count to 100.

“These moments are the reasons why I’m so grateful for having grown up here,” Lee said. “It’s so heartwarming to be a part of this loving community. I love the close relationships and the interconnections people have here.”

Superintendent John Goralski advised the graduating seniors to “focus on the positive” and not dwell on regrets.” He warned them that life isn’t always fair, and they won’t always get to control circumstances.

“What you do control is how you choose to react to the curveballs that life throws at you,” he said, introducing Duell as a “great philosopher.”

Duell didn’t disappoint.

“Being in the present and staying connected to people will give you a lifetime of happiness,” he said, urging the seniors to put down their digital devices and reach out to people in need. “Stay connected to your family, friends and your community — they are important.”

The ceremony featured musical selections from the Junior-Senior High School Chorus and the Mastersingers group. Solos in the songs were performed by Stephanie Brown, Grace Cupp and Thomas Birkholz.

Dozens of scholarships and awards, ranging from $50 to $5,000, were presented to the seniors by Goralski, Duell, school registrar Deborah Papenhausen and teacher Brian Lemery. They were joined by high school teacher Sarah Landers and school board president Doug West in handing out the diplomas.

Duell concluded the ceremony’s speeches with some philosophical guidance.

“Remember that regardless of the circumstances you were born into, you can choose to take responsibility for the outcome of your life,” he said.