Community Support Critical to CVPH’s COVID-19 Response

PLATTSBURGH | As The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) continues to lead the fight against the Coronavirus, community support is more crucial than ever.

The hospital is receiving phone calls and social media messages from residents across the North Country asking how they can help. CVPH officials stress the easiest way to help is to stay home and continue practicing social distancing.

The organization is also assessing its supplies on a daily basis while preparing for potential shortages that are currently popping up in other parts of the country and around the world.

“Our health care workers are on the frontlines 24/7 protecting our patients, each other and the community. Their dedication is heroic,” CVPH Associate Vice President of Philanthropy Kerry Haley offered. “But people at home can be heroes, too. Their generosity can make a huge difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and potentially save lives.”

Due to the high demand for essential medical supplies across the country, some items have become difficult to find. This is a list of what our health care workers need the most right now:

N-95 masks

Bleach wipes

Hand sanitizer

Surgical masks

Gallon-size bleach

These items should be new, clean and still in the original packaging. If individuals are interested in donating any of these supplies, they are urged to send an email to foundationofcvph@cvph.org for more information and to arrange for pick up. Hospital officials are reminding residents that due to visitation and safety guidelines, please contact the Foundation office at (518) 562-7169 to coordinate donation pick up or drop off.

The Adirondack Regional Blood Center continues to accept blood and platelet donations from healthy individuals. The blood center is running low on several blood types, and that could impact patients who need surgery, patients who are fighting cancer and victims of car accidents and other emergencies. Blood center leaders emphasize that healthy people can still donate. Individuals are asked to call ahead at (518) 562-7406 to be screened and make an appointment. To promote social distancing, there can be no more than 4 donors in the blood center at a time. Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 is urged to avoid donating blood, even if they are feeling well.

The Foundation of CVPH is also asking for the public’s help in raising money to acquire iPads and other forms of technology that can help patients take part in virtual visitations with their loved ones.

“Many of our patients already have smartphones, iPads, tablets and other ways of keeping connected with family and friends while staying in the hospital. Some are not that fortunate,” Haley explained. “It may not be the same as being in the room, but even just seeing and hearing a loved one makes such a big difference in these difficult times.”

The Foundation is also accepting financial gifts that can support patients, hospital employees and the community during the pandemic. Funding can help patients make a successful transition home after their care at CVPH, provide critical care items and help patients get medications they need.

Hospital officials note the incredible support the community continues to show for CVPH employees, particularly on social media, and are asking the public to keep showing their gratitude by posting those words of encouragement with #CVPHPeople and #CVPHgratitude to ensure every hospital worker sees them.

“We’re overwhelmed by all of the kind words that people have been sending us,” Haley said. “It’s truly helping keep everyone at CVPH going strong to make sure every patient receives excellent care. We survived the Ice Storm together. We recovered from Tropical Storm Irene together. And together, we’re going to get through this, too.”

Any individual wanting to learn more about how to support CVPH during the Coronavirus pandemic can visit:https://www.uvmhealth.org/CVPHCommunity.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit:

CDC U.S. Updates: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html

New York State Department of Health: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/

CVPH Updates: https://www.uvmhealth.org/cvph

UVM Health Network: www.uvmhealth.org/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx

