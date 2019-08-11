Community & Wellness reaches the community

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris FREE TESTING: CVPH provided equipment and staff to administer free health screenings to those who came to the event. All results were sent to their primary care physicians. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris FUN IN THE SUN: The Clinton County Health Department, which had a table at the Community and Wellness event, had information and tips on how to keep yourself safe from the sun, while still enjoying the summer. Prev Next

CHAMPLAIN | As a response to Community Wellness and Education Day, the Three Steeples United Methodist Church hosted a health event in Champlain, free to all. Agencies from all across the North Country sent representatives to provide information to those who attended the event, which took place on Aug. 3.

Door prizes, giveaways and a food truck were included at the Community and Wellness event. Also included was a workshop for the children, who could make their own bears. After they completed the bear, they took them to the waiting EMS truck outside to check the bear’s vitals and make sure all the stuffing was in place.

“It’s so [the kids] become more familiar with the service if they ever need to use it,” Three Steeples member, and the one who put the event together Amy House said.

For the adults, they were able to receive several different types of health tests for free, provided by the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. This included glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings from staff members, where results were sent to the primary care doctors of anyone took the tests.

“One of the things that churches can get help with is province a place for the community to come in and get information and receive the care that they need,” Three Steeples Rev. Bob Bason said. “We’re able to get everything in one particular location.”

Three Steeples hosts small events for the community here and there, and is the site for many meetings, including the Boy Scouts and A.A. The Community and Wellness event is the first large one held by the committee members, but the success of this year’s almost promises an annual tradition.

The Three Steeples Methodist Church will also hold next year, after not being able to do it this year, a “blessing of the animals” event. This includes Rev. Bob Bason blessing anyone’s pets who bring them in, as well as a sale of homemade dog treats. To find out more about the church or any events being held in the future, visit the website at threesteeplesumc.com.