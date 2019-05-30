Concern shown for schools

× Concerned citizens meet with the Ticonderoga Central School Board to hear what will happen following a defeat of the school budget at the polls.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Central School Board members met with residents last Thursday to quell social media rumors and explain their next moves, after voters rejected a 9.57 percent increase in the tax levy earlier in the week.

In public presentations prior to the vote, the board indicated that high-end academics and sports teams would be lost if it failed, and that seven teachers would lose their jobs. On Thursday, administrators said those decisions aren’t carved in stone and that everything will be re-evaluated once a new budget number — probably one that stays within the tax cap — is firmed up. “What the board is going to vote on (next) is a number, not how we get to that number,” said Superintendent John McDonald.

The board has a little bit of wiggle room thanks to a year-end surplus that was higher than expected. But that fund balance does not come close to covering the budget shortfall by itself, and board members fear that using it all will put them behind the eight ball again next year.

Meanwhile, the board will have to figure out how to eliminate a $650,000 budget gap that the 9.57 percent increase would have closed.

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding out there,” said Board President Mark Russell. “We’ve got a lot of things to look at. Our goal is a minimal number of cuts and a minimal number of changes.”

Parents and students attended the meeting, asking the board not to cut advanced placement academic courses, or the Ticonderoga sports teams.

“I’ve heard about AP classes being cut, and that concerns me,” said one student.

Parents said they would volunteer if it would help keep the sports teams functioning, and argued that college-readiness classes are cost effective for families and the community. Students have been able to enter college with a year of credits already under their belts, at a considerable savings to the students and parents. “There’s an immense return on investment in these programs,” one parent said.

Residents also worried that severe cuts to the school system would create a downward spiral, scaring young professionals away and leading to more low-income households. That will decrease property values and make the tax bite more severe, said former board member Gary Davis. “The school district is the one thing that will bring people to this town.” he said.

Several people who commented wanted the board to take a harder look at teacher benefits, particularly health care, which spike nearly 40 percent over a year and a half.

But McDonald said the district, part of a North Country school-district consortium that shares health insurance costs, has few options at this point. The system is in year two of a five-year contract with its employees, and has already worked with teachers and staff to reduce costs by using generic prescriptions, taking advantage of telemedicine and avoiding emergency rooms for nonemergencies.

The spike in costs has been blamed on several unusually large claims which came at once. At a public meeting in Hague, administrators also said the spike coincided with the University of Vermont health care system’s takeover of Champlain Valley hospitals in New York. Elizabethtown Hospital CEO John Remillard attended the public meeting a week later in Ticonderoga, but the issue of UVM costs was not raised. Following that meeting, Remillard said hospital rates, which were contractually bound, did not change because of the takeover, nor were Vermont rates applied to New York.

Ticonderoga Teachers Association President Richard Smith took issue with some residents’ contentions that teacher benefits were the problem. He noted that teachers gave contractual gains back to the board in the last budget crunch in the 2009 global economic meltdown, and that local contracts are not out of line with state averages. “We work hard for your kids,” he said.

Along with health care, the school system has been hurt by funding formulas that have penalized Ticonderoga because the district has both high poverty rates and property values. But in Ti, the value of property is not an accurate indicator of the community’s wealth.

There too, the district’s hands are largely tied, although administrators have indicated they will attempt to have these formulas — which tend to hurt the sparsely populated North Country in general — redrawn by the state.