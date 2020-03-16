Press Release; Confirmed Case of COVID-19

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County is closely monitoring the spread of coronavirus and today has confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Clinton County. The individual is receiving appropriate medical care. Health Department staff are working to identify those who may have come in contact with this individual prior to testing and will notify any person who may be at risk to provide information and guidance.

CCHD is reminding residents to practice social distancing which includes remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others. John Kanoza, Director of Public Health for Clinton County further states "to the extent possible, people should stay home. Limiting exposure will slow the spread of the virus and prevent a sudden spike in cases that would potentially exceed the healthcare systems capacity to treat patients with or without COVID-19."

Most people, even if they have been exposed and become ill, will only experience mild symptoms. These should be monitored and reported to a health care provider, especially if they include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. As with any other illness, if symptoms are severe, call 911. Mr. Kanoza also asked that residents help to support individuals and families affected by COVID-19, as well as the larger community by following recommendations offered by health care providers and public health partners.

While there is currently no vaccine to prevent the virus, these simple steps can help stop the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses:

Visit the grocery store or pharmacy at slow hours, where the number of people are reduced.

Practice social distancing and avoid handshakes.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; If soap and water are not available then use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. If you need to see a health care provider, call first.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Keep a distance of at least 6 feet from other people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information on the virus, symptoms and preventing the spread of germs, please visit the New York State Department of Health website at https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/ or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

The Clinton County Health Department continues to work diligently, along with our community partners and New Your State agencies, to contain and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in the county.