Congresswoman tours local farms

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik toured the packaging facility at Giroux Farms. She examined how different types of eggs are carefully packaged and sent for delivery.

CHAZY | Congresswoman for the 21st District, Elise Stefanik, made a tour of the North Country recently. One of the places she visited and toured was Giroux poultry farm in Chazy on Aug. 2. The visit was made after stopping at the Giroux apple farm.

“I really got an opportunity to talk to the Giroux family members and ask them the challenges in terms of running the farm, their commitment to the region,” Stefanik said. “I was able to learn a lot about the history of the poultry industry. It’s interesting, they took a lot of ideas in terms of technology used in eggs and they applied it to the apple packing facility they own.”

During the tour, talk of the new Farm Workers Bill, which establishes the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act, planning to take effect Jan. 1, 2020. The law has seen some backlash from farmers and laborers in New York, who already struggle in the agriculture business.

The act will eliminate the provision in the state law that bans agriculture workers from unionizing. The law also requires that workers receive overtime pay for more than 60 hours per week of work. Workers become eligible for unemployment insurance, disability, paid family leave and worker compensation benefits.

“This new law is not just a great achievement in terms of the effect on the human condition, it’s also a milestone in the crusade for social justice,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said about the bill. “By signing this bill into law, 100,000 farmers and their families will have better lives and will finally have the same protections that other workers have enjoyed for over 80 years.”

Stefanik, however, does not support the new bill; she believes it will financially hurt rural farming businesses.

“I’ve talked to a lot of farmers in the North Country and across my district who are concerned about the limitations that’s going to create for them. If you think about it, apple orchards in particular, they have a very short time to pick their products and bring them to market. So having those limitations really impacts their business. Many of the workers in the industry… want those hours,” Stefanik said. “I am concerned about the policies coming out of Albany and I think we’ve heard from many farms of the problem and the fact that they don’t support those laws.”