Conover: Warren County’s fiscal health is rising

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Conover 2019 State Of County Speech Serving as Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover gives his ‘State of the County’ speech in January 2019. As of Jan. 3, Conover stepped down as chairman after serving three terms, two weeks after giving a follow-up State of the County speech about the county’s continued reduction in borrowings and increase in revenue.

WARREN COUNTY | Warren County is in solid financial shape — a trend developing over recent years which is expected to continue, county Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Conover told county leaders at their Dec. 20 meeting.

Conover’s remarks served as a farewell speech, as this meeting was the last that Conover will be presiding over. Having served as county Board of Supervisors chairman since January 2017, Conover recently decided not to seek a fourth one-year term as leader of the county’s governing body.

Conover observed that the new county property-tax rate of $3.987 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation was unchanged from 2019 and one of the lower tax rates in the state.

Also, he reported that the county’s bond rating is AA-Stable, in an era that other municipalities and many corporations — now highly leveraged with debt — carry ratings that have dropped into the B range. He also noted that Warren County’s rating is quite likely to advance in the near future to AA-Plus.

Additionally, Conover credited Mike Swan for his recent work in converting taxable bonds to tax-exempt bonds, a change that over the next 15 years is expected to save taxpayers about $3 million.

“The total indebtedness of the county is now $40.7 million, about 25 percent of the state constitutional limit (for Warren County) of about $160 million — and a decrease of two percentage points from a year ago,” he said.

The county’s revenues are also increasing, he said.

“Our sales tax revenue continues to rise, and it is expected to increase between 2.4% and 2.9% over last year,” he said, describing it as favorable news. “This additional sales tax could result in an increase in county revenue of up to $1.5 million more than received in 2018.”

Conover also reported that the county’s total equalized full-value assessment has increased $158 million from a year ago, and the total assessed value is now $11.4 billion.

“An expanding tax base is always a good thing,” he said. ■