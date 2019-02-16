Consulting firm seeks input on Adirondack trail signage

× Expand Photo provided The ANCA is seeking feedback on a proposed $50,000 plan to update signs along the Central Adirondack Trail Scenic Byway. Pictured are existing signs along Route 28 between the hamlets of North River and North Creek.

NORTH CREEK | A consulting firm is seeking public input on proposed updates to signage along the Central Adirondack Trail Scenic Byway, a stretch of recreational trail that runs through Route 28 and along the Hudson River watershed.

Saranac Lake-based consulting firm Adirondack Research will host a public forum Feb. 21 at the Tannery Pond Center in North Creek to solicit ideas and feedback from the community on the scope of the project.

“It’s important to us that there is a strong level of community engagement,” Adirondack Research Director Ezra Schwartzberg said in a statement. “By soliciting input from local people, tourism centers, businesses and local governments, we can create an interpretive experience that belongs to the entire community.”

The $50,000 effort — which aims to update existing signs along the trail to better educate hikers about “natural, historic, cultural, scenic and recreational attributes of landscapes and waterways along the route,” according to ANCA — is being funded by the Federal Highway Administration and administered by the New York Department of Transportation.

Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) Regional Advocacy Coordinator Jacob Vennie-Vollrath believes that with the public investment in place, further private investment could be secured to broaden the scope of the project.

ANCA is managing the project locally.

“Because community members will be involved in developing the content, the signs will capture useful and compelling local knowledge about the people, history and natural environment of the Hudson headwaters,” Vennie-Vollrath said in a statement.

The project was introduced to the Johnsburg Town Board by Adirondack Research Project Manager Janelle Hoh on Feb. 5.

“We want to put a fresh coat of paint on everything, and we’re trying to look at what the best path is moving forward,” said Hoh.

“Everyone that I have spoken to about this project so far is excited about the whole community being involved in creating something that will benefit their community.”

The public forum on new signage will be held Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tannery Pond Center. For more information, contact Hoh at 518-278-6070.