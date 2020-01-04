Contractors in the classroom

× Expand Photos provided Contractors1_1.4_Lg Mike Uchal’s classroom will be the home for the Ti Alliance Cntractors in the Classroom program.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga’s totemic Lord George Augustus Howe has contributed much to the community’s storyline, and now he’s about to add a new feather to his considerable cap: a lesson in the trades.

In a meeting of art and education, students from Ticonderoga High School will be designing and building a shelter for a heroic sculpture of the British officer, which will be located between the Community Building and North Country Community College.

It’s hoped that Lord Howe will be the first of a number of historical figures to be represented throughout Bicentennial Park. The idea came from Roberta Whiteley, a Ti resident, and the creator of the Ti’Coustics musical coffeehouse. Her group raised the money for the project and commissioned the carving from Ken Packie of Lee, Mass.

× Expand Photo provided Carving of LordHowe This carving of Lord Howe will be protected from the elements in a shelter designed and built by Ticonderoga High School students.

Packle finished the work, but it has yet to be delivered because it needs protection from the elements.

That’s where the Ti Alliance became involved, turning the artwork into a multi-layered learning experience. Beginning in January, the Technology and Design Classes at Ti High, under the direction of teacher Mike Uchal, will be designing and building a shelter for the new sculpture.

The program, known as Contractors in the Classrooms, will involve other elements of the community as well, said Donna Wotten, director of Ti Alliance, a nonprofit economic development group.

The project will require multiple skills with career potential: design, architecture, mechanical/civil engineering, excavating, concrete, carpentry, electrical, roofing, masonry, landscaping, and welding. Ti Alliance is seeking out local contractors involved in these disciplines to come into the classroom to explain how each would work, in relation to the Lord Howe project.

It’s good for the kids, but it’s also good for the builders. “Every contractor in the area needs help,” Wotton said. “We have a comprehensive program to interest more kids to go into the trades.”

Contractors will give a brief lesson in each respective trade, but will also explain how the work can be rewarding and what typical jobs pay.

“All it takes is just one hour of (a contractor’s) time to come work with the kids while they work in your area of expertise,” Wotton said. “It is so fun and satisfying to spend an hour with these kids and their inspired instructor.”

Those interested in becoming a Contractor in the Classroom can contact Wotton at donna@ticonderoga-alliance.org or 415-385-4544.

There are seven students in Ti High’s core technology class, and another 14 in an industrial design class (mostly freshmen and sophomores). All of them will participate in the design phase, and the technology students will do most of the actual building. And, in this case, students will learn a bit about Ticonderoga history in the process.

The project will begin in January and complete the work in early June. Materials are being donated by Builders FirstSource and Aubuchon Hardware.

Lord Howe will be delivered to Ticonderoga in January and will be on display in the TiArts Gallery on Montcalm Street until his new quarters are ready.

George Augustus Howe was a brigadier general during the French and Indian War. He was killed in his early 30s during a skirmish on the eve of the Battle of Carillon, now known as Fort Ticonderoga in 1758. ■