Convicted murderer caught, returned to jail

ELIZABETHTOWN | A man convicted of killing his grandfather more than 20 years ago was arrested again after violating his parole, authorities said on Monday.

Martin Richards, 47, was taken into custody in Elizabethtown Dec. 15 and placed in the Essex County Jail after a month-long search.

Richards was convicted in 1997 on second degree murder charges.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS), who made the announcement in a joint statement, said they were unaware of the details of the crime that landed Richards behind bars.

After 15 years incarcerated at various prisons — the longest stay for three years at the Franklin Correctional Facility, according to Patrick Bailey, a spokesman for DOCCS — Richards was granted parole.

But he violated the conditions of his release and was returned to prison, before being released again in February.

Police say that Richards violated the terms of his release again, and “absconded from parole supervision.”

DOCCS issued a warrant for Richards, who was thought to be armed based on interviews with family and acquaintances, officers were warned that he could be a threat to law enforcement, according to Lt. Nicholas Leon with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Richards had allegedly said that he would not go back to prison.

The search for Richards started the week before Thanksgiving and lasted for at least three weeks, Leon said.

DOCCS parole officers and the Office of Special Investigations searched for Richards with the assistance of the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Special Response Team in the wilderness and towns of the greater Essex County area with assistance from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Division, according to a joint news release.

“We were able to find some locations of interest,” Leon said. “He was found in Elizabethtown at a third party residence.”

After his capture, he was remanded to the Essex County Jail on a DOCCS warrant.