Cooling station offered in Plattsburgh during extreme heat

PLATTSBURGH | The Community Center at 79 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh will act as a cooling station during this weekend's extreme heat.Community members can stop by to cool off in central air, replenish with a bottle of water or snag some sunscreen or lip balm.

"We would like everyone to take notice and please be cautious during this upcoming heatwave ... we are here for our community," read a post from Plattsburgh City Police, who joined forces with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, the JCEO and Hobie's to offer help as the heat index threatens to top 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for noon Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday in the Champlain Valley.

Heat index values of 96 to 102 degrees are expected, with temperatures in the lower to mid-90s and dewpoints in the lower 70s.

The highest heat index values are forecasted for between noon and 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

EXTENDED HOURS

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office issued a press release letting New Yorkers know they can take advantage of swimming facilities at state parks with extended hours and cooling stations all throughout the state this weekend.

"I urge New Yorkers to take any and all necessary precautions this weekend against extreme heat," Cuomo said. "State parks with swimming facilities will be open later, and if air conditioning is not available to you, there are public cooling stations all throughout the state. Be sure to check on neighbors and limit outdoor activity to ensure that you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy through the extreme temperatures."

This period of hot weather will result in an increased risk of heat stress and heat-related illness. People who are susceptible to heat related illnesses - including young children, the elderly, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work and those who have respiratory diseases such as asthma - should take necessary steps to stay cool as temperatures rise.

HEAT TIPS

To help New Yorkers stay safe during excessive heat, the governor's press release offered tips. Considered most vulnerable during high heat are: elderly persons and small children; persons with weight or alcohol problems; or persons on certain medications or drugs.

— Slow down on strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the sun's peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Exercise should be done in the early morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

— Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables. Protein produces and increases metabolic heat, which causes water loss. Eat small meals, but eat more often. Do not eat salty foods.

— Drink at least two to four glasses of water per hour during extreme heat, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid beverages containing alcohol or caffeine.

— If possible, stay out of the sun and stay in air conditioning. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning

— If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head. When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body.

— Do not leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minute.

— Make an effort to check on your neighbors during a heat wave, especially if they are elderly, have young children or have special needs. Make sure there is enough food and water for pets.

SIGNS OF HEAT RELATED ILLNESS

Prolonged exposure to the heat can be harmful and potentially fatal. People are urged to call 911 if they or someone they know shows signs or symptoms of heat illness, including: headache; light headedness; muscle cramps; nausea; or vomiting.

For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website. For details and a complete list of all available swim locations and places to cool off, visit www.parks.ny.gov and select a state park near you. Residents are also urged to call ahead as adverse weather conditions may affect pool and beach hours.