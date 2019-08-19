Coroners’ last hearing

ELIZABETHTOWN | A third, and final, hearing on the local Essex County Coroner Law reform was held recently after a Board of Supervisors Ways and Means meeting. The law that was voted in Aug. 5, is the fourth to pass this year by the current board. The most recent: a local law to recover the impact costs of the opioid epidemic in the county.

The changes to the previous county coroner law have been a long time coming; talks about changes to the law have been going on for nearly a decade.

Francis Whitelaw, one of four Essex County coroners, and his wife, Donna Whitelaw, also a trained coroner, were in attendance, as well as John J. Kelly of Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home in Schroon Lake. Lake Placid and Saranac Lake Police chiefs also submitted a letter to be read at the hearing on the law propositions.

Chairman of the Board Shaun Gillilland opened the hearing.

“This will be strictly a hearing. I will remind all to refrain from debate,” he said.

TRANSPORTATION

The greatest concern and discussed change was transportation of the dead and dispatch of coroner simultaneously with a funeral home. Under Section VII of the new law, the coroner no longer transports but the task is handed to a contracted funeral home.

Currently, the coroner has the ability to remove the deceased from the scene. Each of the coroners had expressed they were well-enough equipped with vehicles for transportation to a funeral home or hospital morgue. In addition, the dispatch of a coroner did not coincide with the call of the funeral home to the scene. The worry for law enforcement and the coroner in this new provision is that the processing of a scene and timely removal will be hampered by waiting for a funeral home to respond to the scene, too.

Dispatch will also be centralized and come from the Emergency Medical Services dispatch in Lewis rather than law enforcement calling in the coroner.

Lake Placid Chief William Moore and Saranac Lake Police Chief Charles A. Potthast Jr. were both in agreement to allowing the coroner to have removal privileges, as both stated that funeral homes were not timely to arrive on scene.

Potthast wrote, “To be clear, I am not opposed to funeral homes removing or transporting bodies, but the coroner should have the same privilege.”

“I am prepared to sign a contract with Essex County to do necessary removals for Essex County coroners,” Kelly said. “I look forward to assisting the Board of Supervisors and the County Attorney in preparing that document.”

OTHER MANDATES

Frank Whitelaw, previously in law enforcement, had instigated the changes to the current reform this year with several hearings and articles referring to “lazy” coroners not responding.

Another provision in the freshly-altered law requires coroners be assigned areas of response, and that if they do not respond, would go to the next responding coroner, to even out the playing field. The change would also decrease preferential treatment to certain coroners that are given the call because of their reputation. Other mandates would require coroners give notice if they plan to be unavailable, have yearly trainings, and document and file coroner death cases.

“These challenged sections are prime examples of what you get when administrators who never worked in the business and have no real knowledge of how this business works, develop policy for the people who are actually in the profession and who know what works best,” Whitelaw said.

The new Essex County coroner law will go into effect Sept. 1.