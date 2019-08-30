Council on smoking ban: more enforcement needed

PLATTSBURGH | Earlier in 2019, the City of Plattsburgh Common Council voted to update the tobacco ban law, created in 2001 to it illegal to smoke on public property, to include the use of any tobacco products, including e-cigs, vapes and hookahs. Public property includes city sidewalks, parks, streets, buildings or any city-owned property, including vehicles.

The fine for using tobacco products on public property rose from $50 to $100. The vote was unanimous, however, there have been complaints at common council meetings that the updated law isn’t being enforced enough.

“People just need to be educated, really,” according to Councilor Rachelle Armstrong. “The presence of signs really would help with that reminder, in addition to other means by which they can be educated. Tobacco-Free New York does a great job with that.”

Tobacco-Free New York would be willing to supply Plattsburgh with no-smoking signs with county money, but the cost hasn’t been estimated yet for resources and labor. Armstrong feels that more signs will help increase awareness for the no tobacco policy.

Reality Check Program Coordinator for the Tobacco-Free Clinton/Franklin/Essex Scott Ruch spoke up about the ongoing issue at a common council meeting. He gave the council some ideas to enforce the law that the Tobacco-Free CFE came up with at a meeting.

“We can give out educational cards to people,” Ruch said, comparing it to the city’s parking enforcement. “Education like why we don’t smoke on the sidewalk while I’m eating outdoors.”

There wasn’t a number of tickets handed out provided to the council, but it was agreed that the ban hasn’t been enforced as much as it should.

“I see cops driving by and I understand they’ve got better things to do, but unfortunately, it’s the same thing with throwing cigarette butts on the ground and straws and things like that - it happens, it’s just kind of accepted,” Ruch said. “I think education like with the parking tickets and things like that can kind of help to promote this and push it along.”

For more information on the laws of tobacco use in Clinton County, Franklin County or Essex County, visit tobaccofreecfe.com.