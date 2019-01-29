Council tables legislation lifting cryptocurrency moratorium

× The Plattsburgh Common Council last week voted to leave the city’s 18-month moratorium on new commercial cryptocurrency mining facilities in place. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Nearly 11 months later, the City of Plattsburgh’s moratorium on new commercial cryptocurrency mining operations will remain in place.

The Common Council unanimously voted last week to table a resolution proposed by Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) that would have lifted the 18-month ban.

“There are too many unknowns at this time,” said Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (Ward 3), citing a need for more clarity on the effectiveness of a Public Service Commission-approved tariff on high-density load users like cryptocurrency miners designed to mitigate any financial impact on the city’s ratepayers.

“I’m not against lifting the moratorium. I’m just saying that we’re not ready to lift it now.”

‘CONSTANT REMINDER’

The city’s moratorium on any new commercial mining operations was first imposed last March.

At the time, McFarlin, who also serves as the president of the Municipal Lighting Department board, told his follow councilors that he believed the public “doesn’t deserve to wait for 18 months” for a solution, and the Common Council informally resolved to end the moratorium before that deadline.

In the nearly 11 months since, the price of the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), has plummeted.

Last March, the price of 1 BTC equated to roughly $8,349. When the council met to discuss the moratorium last Thursday, it had dropped by more than 57 percent to $3,569 per 1 BTC.

The state Public Service Commission (PSC) has also ruled that municipalities like Plattsburgh can charge high-density load users more for their electricity, further dampening miners’ profit margins.

And the Common Council has imposed new building code and permitting regulations designed to lessen safety risks and limit quality-of-life impacts like industrial noise.

After passing those new codes last year, councilors expressed an interest in creating a separate overarching resolution that would restrict the proliferation of industrial noise in general.

But according to McFarlin, no legislation had been seriously discussed since then, leading him to introduce the resolution lifting the ban on Jan. 17.

“I think a noise ordinance would be great,” he said. “I just want this on the council’s agenda.”

McFarlin asked that his resolution be left on the table until a decision is made as a “constant reminder” that the moratorium is still in place.

“I just don’t want things getting lost or getting forgotten about,” he told The Sun. “The moratorium is an important issue.”

Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4) said that he’d prefer the moratorium stay in place.

“I support continuing the moratorium at this point,” he said last week. “I have some concerns on the noise. I think we need to look at the decibel levels and how that can be enforced.

“I just think there’s too many questions at this point to lift the moratorium.”

The Common Council voted 5-0 to table McFarlin’s proposal.

Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) was absent.