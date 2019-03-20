Council votes to ban e-cig, hookah use on city property

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Amelia DeDominicas, a freshman at Plattsburgh High School, was one of a handful of anti-tobacco advocates to speak to the council last week in favor of banning the use of e-cigarettes on public property.

PLATTSBURGH | Vaping is now banned on public property in the City of Plattsburgh.

The Common Council voted 6-0 last week on a law adding “electronic nicotine delivery systems” like e-cigarettes and hookahs to a list of tobacco products already barred from use on sidewalks, parks, streets or other public property within city limits.

The fine for non-compliance was also raised from $50 to $100.

“The intent of the law is to protect the public,” Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said. “Those who engage in smoking or vaping engage in a behavior that’s their choice.

“The purpose of this law is to protect the public.”

The update was proposed by Armstrong Feb. 7, at the urging of local anti-tobacco advocacy groups.

The council was poised to vote on the law Feb. 28. But some councilors, including Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5), expressed some concern about the original version of the law, which would have also banned possession of e-cigarettes on public property.

The law was subsequently amended to remove any mention of possession.

KIDS ADVOCATE FOR LAW

Marissa Goldsmith, a 13-year-old member of local anti-tobacco group Reality Check, told the council during a public hearing last week that she hopes the law passes for people like her nephew.

“I have a 4-year-old nephew that has really bad asthma,” she said.

Last summer, she took her nephew to the city-sponsored Mayor’s Cup and Fourth of July festivities. While they were walking on the sidewalk near City Hall, she said a man who was smoking walked by and blew smoke over her nephew.

He had an asthma attack.

“Not only was it scary for me because I was alone with him, it was scary for him because he couldn’t breathe,” she said.

Smoke in public areas is a public health issue, she argued.

Amelia DeDominicas, a freshman at Plattsburgh High School, said that she was in favor of regulating the use of e-cigarette and tobacco products on public property, if only to limit impressionable children’s exposure to the practice.

“I have a 9-year-old brother, and I know how easily influenced little kids can be,” she told the council last week. “I mean, my brother wants to do everything he sees me and my friends doing.

“If a little kid, like my brother, were to walk down the street and see a group of teenagers vaping or smoking or using tobacco products, they might think, ‘Oh, that’s cool, that’s a fun thing to do.’ But it’s not, obviously. It’s harmful.

“I just don’t want these kids to be so easily influenced,” she said.

‘HARASSMENT LAW’

Not all of the public comment on the city’s vaping law last week was positive.

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Michael Frennier, the president of the New York State Vaper’s Association, said the council’s law adding e-cigarettes to a list of tobacco products banned from use on public property didn’t go far enough to protect children. He also said that the legislation had the potential to become a “harassment law.”

Michael Frennier, the co-owner of MT Vapes in Plattsburgh Plaza and president of the New York State Vaper’s Association, commended the council for taking a stand designed to protect children in public areas.

But he said that the law “has the potential to be a very harassing policy.”

If a city employee smokes, with this law the council has given their supervisor ammunition to write them up, he argued.

“This particular law has all of the ability to be a harassment law,” Frennier said.

He described the law in its current form as a “feel good law” that’s good for headlines.

“If the city really wanted to make a stand and protect the kids, be one of the first cities in the nation — make it illegal, under the age of 18, to possess or use tobacco in city limits,” he said. “Give law enforcement the tools they need to investigate where they got their products, and follow through with it.”

Earl Dahl, the owner of the Plattsburgh Vape Company, said that his store does everything possible to block underage customers from purchasing any goods. He said that the store recently installed driver’s license scanners, and if your ID is fake or expired, “you’re gone.”

“I am located downtown, I live downtown, I have a lot of customers that come from downtown,” he said.

“Any of my customers that walk out and decide to use their product after they’ve just purchased it, they can’t, they’d get fined.

“I feel like it’d almost be a target to my customers,” he said. “When they’re simply just trying to use an alternative product.”

Mark Elkins, a Plattsburgh resident, told the council that he’d smoked since he was 14 years old. He was in the military, and was a supervisor in law enforcement.

He said that when people asked why he smoked, he replied:

“I don’t smoke for me. I smoke to protect you. If I didn’t smoke, I’d snap,” he recalls saying. “I’m not a pretty man when I snap.”

Elkins said that vaping saved him, and rather than “sweeping” the issue under the rug and shielding children from experiencing the behavior, it’s better to teach them the realities of tobacco use.

“It’s not about children not knowing. It’s about children not being taught like I taught mine,” he said.

“I can understand protecting the rights of others. But I don’t like the sweep of today’s society. Teach them, don’t put it in the corner. Let it be known and upfront. It’s taught, it’s trained, it’s not hidden.”

Regardless, he said, he’s going to continue vaping.

“I’m going to do it whether there’s a law or not,” he told the council.

STATE TOBACCO LAW

The Common Council’s decision to ban vaping on public property comes as the state Legislature considers a bill raising the legal age of purchasing tobacco products and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.

The legislation, which passed the Assembly this month, is now being considered in the Senate. It’s already received full-throated approval from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The lifelong health effects and human misery caused by tobacco use cannot be understated and New York needs to do everything in its power to keep tobacco products out of the hands of our young people,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“I urge the Senate to follow suit and help make this a stronger and healthier New York for all.”