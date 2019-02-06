Councilors to explore combating college student ruckus

× Expand File photo City councilors last month discussed ways that the city might be able to collaborate with SUNY Plattsburgh to mitigate the impact of student housing on permanent residents.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Common Council is taking aim at student disturbances in residential areas.

Councilors last month discussed ways that the city might be able to collaborate with SUNY Plattsburgh to mitigate the impact of noise from off-campus student housing on permanent residents’ quality of life.

“We have to do something,” said Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (Ward 3). “We can’t just let this sit idle.”

In the coming weeks, councilors Gibbs and Peter Ensel (Ward 4), who works at the college, said they intend to reach out to SUNY Plattsburgh representatives to discuss the possibility of forming a committee to talk about ways that the two entities can address what Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter characterized as an ever-growing issue.

“It’s a serious issue,” Ritter told the council. “We get these complaints quite frequently.”

The discussion was spurred from a short clip shared with the Common Council.

The video apparently showed a gaggle of college students perched atop a staircase, goading each other on as a refrigerator was positioned just right at the top of the stairs of an off-campus apartment building.

Then, the refrigerator was pushed, and the thunderous noise of an appliance careening toward the ground was joined by the wild, boisterous cheers of gleeful onlookers. Platters and other material were also thrown.

“Lots of yelling, hollering,” said Gibbs.

An angry neighbor recorded it all, and sent the video to Councilor Jeff Moore (Ward 6), who then forwarded it to the entire governing body.

The Sun has not reviewed the video. Moore did not share the video with The Sun before deadline, citing a need to get the resident’s permission. But he and other councilors described the scene in detail, including a section of the video which apparently showed students quickly scattering after being discovered.

“I can’t say I did stuff that was incredibly different while I was in college,” Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) joked. “But I lived in an area that was surrounded by other college kids. We weren’t bothering any neighborhoods.”

Most students try to be good neighbors, and try to be cognizant of noise and any broken property, Moore said.

“But sometimes it gets out of hand,” he said.

RESPONSE

Ritter said that the city police department is limited in what they can do about these disturbances without observing the issue first-hand, unless the issue escalates to a nuisance-level charge.

And the college’s jurisdiction is limited to its campus and other university-owned properties, according to a spokesman for SUNY Plattsburgh.

“Generally speaking, college jurisdiction and adjudication — a separate process outside of the civil or criminal realms — applies to conduct that occurs on college property and/or at college-related events,” said Ken Knelly, the spokesman.

Though the college has the ability to adjudicate reported conduct that occurs off-campus if it results in charges of a misdemeanor or felony, he said, student conduct off-campus is generally governed by the same laws that apply to everyone else.

“Off-campus students, like other community property owners or renters, are city residents subject to city code and other laws regarding inappropriate acts or disturbances — from property damage to trespassing,” he said. “Civil and criminal sanctions can apply to them.”

‘OFF-CAMPUS’ AREA GROWING

McFarlin said that he’s heard from residents who are concerned that students are moving into neighborhoods further and further away from campus.

“People are concerned that college students are — I don’t want to say they’re infiltrating, but that’s the only word that comes to mind — quiet neighborhoods,” he said.

Most complaints come out of the center-city area near the campus, according to Ritter.

Though as of late, those complaints have also started coming from areas outside the norm.

“We’re finding that it’s starting to go into more untraditional areas,” Ritter said.

Councilors discussed a variety of possible solutions, including increasing building inspections — Building Inspector Joe McMahon said that his department already conducts inspections as long as the residence isn’t a single-family home — updating zoning laws, or incentivizing students to stay in traditional student housing.

Ultimately, councilors appeared to favor forming a committee to explore these possibilities.

“It’s probably more symptomatic of a larger issue,” McFarlin said of the video. “There may be some avenues to address that.”