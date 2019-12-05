Counties oppose new bail reform

Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Local protest Law enforcement and politicians from Clinton, Essex and Franklin County gathered to get the word out about the new discovery and bail reform and how it will hurt the state and victims.

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton, Essex and Franklin County District came to the Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Amphitheater to criticize the impacts of the Bail and Discovery Reform laws, which will go into effect on New Year’s Day 2020. The new law in New York sets limits to monetary, or cash, bail for certain, lesser crimes, give less time and more necessities for evidence gathering in criminal cases and increases someone’s right to a statutory speedy trial; the idea being to avoid mass incarceration.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed off on the bill in May 2019, giving almost 900 prisoners with non-violent crimes and felonies the ability to go free. The majority of law enforcement and politicians in the North Country are against this new law, and on Tuesday, Nov. 27, the three county’s law enforcement and others gathered at the Behavioral Health Services North to speak on the problems with the law.

“Our offices are now expected to do 90-95 percent the work with the same staff and budget,” Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said. “Each of our agencies have been seeking additional funding through their respective village, town and city county court. What we are here to do is ask the governor to hit the pause button.”

The bail reform also takes into consideration the financial situation of the one arrested. To figure out the price of bail without it being a hardship to the one arrested, their criminal conviction may be taken into consideration rather than their criminal history.

The new bail reform also confirms that anyone arrested that isn’t in for a “qualifying offense,” or a violent felony, will have mandatory release and owe less or no money for bail if the arrested isn’t a “flight risk.” Some of these crimes which doesn’t require bail include reckless endangerment, third degree assault, second-degree manslaughter, petty larceny, criminal mischief and more without violence. Those arrested and released with a ticket may also be given incentive to get them to come back for the arraignment.

“Someone breaks into your home and commits a crime, they are given an appearance ticket and they get to go home,” Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said. “How safe would you feel in your home that night?”

The discovery of information in a criminal case is no longer limited to the day of court. Instead, the mandatory disclosure of information is due within 15 days of the arraignment, or charge, date. The defendant and defense team may also visit the original crime scene, wherever that may be. Along with that, the defenders and prosecutors must gather all evidence within those two weeks and share it with each other before the trial.

“By imposing accelerated discovery timelines, the reform may shrink case processing times, resulting in shorter jail stays for defendants held in pretrial detention,” the original discovery reform bill states. “By facilitating a defendant’s ability to prepare a defense, the reform may also result in fewer prison or jail sentences.”

Falling under the discovery of materials for trial includes names and contact information, work affiliation of law enforcement, statements from those with information, all electronic recordings or stored information, materials such as drawing or photographs favorable to the defense, search warrants and any lab work - all in 15 days.

New York Assemblyman Dan Stec spoke against the law and how it would financially hurt New York and it’s tight billion dollar budget.

“This is a broken budget process,” Stec said. “It’s a process of cramming things into a $176 billion state budget, cramming significant changes in policies - controversial changes in policies that ought to be able to have three days to be kicked around the public and of course with the state constitution to make sure that this is in fact in the people’s interest.”

Though there was voting on the bail reform, the law ended up passing in a private session in Albany with the governor. New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones, though not at the event, spoke on the process of approving the law.

“With over 20 years of law enforcement experience, I completely understand the need for responsible bail reform. However, for the past two legislative sessions, I have consistently voted no on the provisions that were presented to the Assembly as both stand alone bills, and in the budget, because I believe the legislation went too far and is not only presenting a severe public safety risk, but is pushing too many mandates on our local governments, too quickly,” Jones said. “I am standing with our local prosecutors, law enforcement officials, and the overwhelming majority of constituents that have contacted my office, to oppose these new laws. These laws tie the hands of prosecutors and law enforcement officials, while putting too many dangerous criminals back on the streets. It is for these reasons that I voted against the bail reform measures that have been put forth in the legislature and I am calling on my colleagues to work with our judicial and law enforcement partners to scale back these conditions. We must ensure the safety of the public is not jeopardized, while trying to find common sense solutions on bail reform and discovery.” ■