County wrangles with unpaid Westport Golf Course taxes

WESTPORT | Essex County Supervisors discussed what to do about taxes that remained unpaid on Westport Golf Course properties.

There are two parcels: one for the 327.29-acre golf course and clubhouse, and one called “the polo field” with a small house on it.

According to county tax information, the tax bills haven’t been paid since 2014.

The issue was raised for discussion by Essex County Attorney Daniel Manning III, who said the owners at Consolidated Mortgages LLC sought a payment arrangement to mature by September 2019.

A $200,000 down payment, Manning said, would leave the remaining balance to be paid in monthly increments.

“The law does not allow for this type of installment payment,” Manning said.

“If the law says we can’t do it, send the letter back,” Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said.

“I like the Westport Golf Course and would like to see them (owners) stick around,” Manning said.

But installment payments are illegal, Manning said.

“Just send them a letter saying ‘we can’t do it’, case closed,” Scozzafava said.

“Alright, I’ll write them a letter,” Manning said.

Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler was absent from Ways and Means Committee meeting on Monday.

‘NO ONE’S GOING TO HELP’

According to Essex County Treasurer Mike Diskin, Consolidated Mortgages LLC owes Essex County (as of the end of September 2018) $290,154.96 for past due taxes on the two properties.

School taxes have not been paid either, Diskin said.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of New York moved ownership of the Westport Country Club to Consolidated Mortgages LLC on Sept. 9, 2016 after a court battle that lasted about three years.

The court decision conveyed the property “as is - where is” to Robert Hall and his sister Leslie Hall-Butzer for $60,000, according to court documents.

The siblings sought to remove their brother John Hall from management of the Westport Golf Course and bought the bank mortgage on the property in 2013 for around $850,000.

John Hall challenged the move, but the final decision in Bankruptcy Court also required Consolidated Mortgages LLC to pay back taxes.

Contacted at the golf course on Tuesday, Robert Hall told The Sun that they working to get the tax delinquency resolved.

“All the defaulted taxes are from the previous owner,” he said.

“The receiver (during bankruptcy) did not pay the taxes.”

Asked why they have not paid the 2017 and 2018 taxes as they worked to rebuild operations at the golf course, Robert Hall said his attorney advised them they cannot pay current taxes ahead of overdue taxes.

“After last summer, we were trying to get them (county supervisors) to reduce interest and penalties,” Robert Hall said.

The golf course proprietor also questioned whether supervisors, many from towns with municipal golf courses, should recuse themselves from this issue.

“Municipal golf courses don’t pay any taxes,” Robert Hall said. “And they are in competition with us.

“We are just trying to figure out how to get this paid and have asked for a little help coming out of bankruptcy court,” he said.

“I guess no one’s going to help.”

ONGOING SAGA

The tax roll assessment in Westport shows the golf course’s 327.39 acres and buildings are valued at $1.35 million.

The last tax payments were made in an agreement permitted by state law for one year immediately after taxes go delinquent. In New York, unpaid taxes charge interest at 12 percent annually.

Diskin said John Hall and Westport Golf Industries made an arrangement to clear up unpaid and current taxes the last year he owned it, and set up an installment payment.

“He was making monthly payments and got through 18 payments on time, without fail. Then Bankruptcy Court took the property,” Diskin said.

The county is holding $43,855.87 of those payments in escrow, which will be credited once the tax bill is paid, Diskin said.

The bankruptcy filing was brought in 2014 after Robert Hall and Leslie Hall-Butzer took over the mortgage.

Both were guarantors and listed as shareholders on bankruptcy documents for Westport Golf Investors LLC.

Last September, Consolidated Mortgages asked Essex County supervisors for relief on over $50,000 in tax penalties and fees.

The supervisors voted against the request 12-0 last September with six members absent.

The Essex County board said at the time that if the taxes weren’t paid by the tax redemption date or an Oct. 20 repurchase date, the property would be seized for non-payment of taxes and placed in a county tax auction.

“Their cost (to buy the mortgage) was $60,000,” North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi had said in Sept. 2017.

He said it was sold subject to all liens and encumbrances.

“And now their request is to eliminate portions of those liens,” Politi said.

“Their attorney called me and said they will pay all their back taxes by the Sept. 8 redemption date,” Manning told supervisors last year.

No taxes were paid.

The property has not been seized.

Asked what they plan to do, Robert Hall said “we’ve been working really hard to make this (golf course and clubhouse) go.”

They invested last year and this spring in clubhouse repairs and equipment, and this summer opened Winton’s 1898 Tavern with a lunch and dinner menu.

“We see this property as a community resource. We would just like a little help,” Robert Hall said.

As owners of the golf course, Consolidated Mortgages LLC also holds two loans in default from the Essex County Industrial Development Agency.

At the IDA meeting in July, minutes suggest that time had “expired on repayment plan for guarantor” and that “(Attorney) Jen Briggs will need to follow up with attorneys to inquire if action has been started against Consolidated Mortgages.”

Loans made by Essex County IDA in August 2011 to former owner John Hall were meant to bolster golf course operations and a slump after the Champlain Bridge closure reduced business from Vermont.

The loans included $50,000 ($25,000 for equipment and $25,000 for working capital) from the Lake Champlain Community Loan Fund and another $25,000 for Westport Hospitality, a secondary company previously involved with clubhouse operations.