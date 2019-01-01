County attorney steps down

× Expand File photo Clinton County Attorney James Coffey has stepped down from his post effective Jan. 1.

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County Attorney James Coffey has stepped down from his post.

Coffey, who has served the lead county attorney for five years, left his post effective Jan. 1 to free up more time to travel with his family. He had one year left in his term.

“I’ve enjoyed it, but I plan to do some traveling,” Coffey said. “Being a sole practitioner, I love the county job, but it’s a fairy demanding job and your chance to do other things is somewhat restricted.”

A new county attorney will be appointed Jan. 3 at the legislature’s organizational meeting, according to County Administrator Michael Zurlo.

Coffey will remain the lead attorney for the towns of Plattsburgh and Ellenburg, and will retain his post at SUNY Plattsburgh as a professor in the School of Business and Economics.

The news of Coffey’s departure from the county came at last week’s meeting of the Clinton County Legislature.

Legislative Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) commended the Coffey on his dedicated years of service.

“I think when we’ve needed you, you’ve always been there,” he told Coffey. “You brought out both sides (of an issue) and that’s what I liked about you.”

“You’re a class act, you’re always level-headed and you’ve been an excellent servant to Clinton County,” said Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8).

“You’ve kept us out of trouble,” Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10) added. “You’re going to be well-missed. Thank you.”

Zurlo also thanked Coffey for his quick replies and years of service.

“I think the county has been much better for your guidance,” Sam Dyer, a former county legislator, now Beekmantown town supervisor, told Coffey. “You’ve done an excellent job.”

Dyer said that during the four years of Coffey’s tenure at the county, he’s been dedicated, and could be counted on to serve up unbiased legal advice.

“And Jim Coffey is the only attorney that’s ever given me money back after a job,” Dyer joked.

Coffey said that he always found the job interesting, and was surprised at the amount of services the county oversees.

“I guess what surprised by more than anything is the range of services that the county provides to its citizens — everything from prenatal care to providing entertainment to the elderly in nursing homes to building roads and bridges,” he said. “I also found it’s an exceptionally run county. The board of legislators is extremely non-partisan, I find the legislators to be very thoughtful and the discussions extremely enlightening.

“It’s just a very well-run organization and it’s extremely functional.”