County clerk candidate knocked off party line

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Kari Ratliff, a candidate for Essex County Clerk, was knocked off the Republican ballot line after objections were filed against her petitions.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A candidate for Essex County Clerk has been removed from the Republican party line and will instead seek an independent slot on the ballot this November.

Chelsea Merrihew, a title searcher in the Essex County Clerk’s Office, filed 144 objections to candidate Kari Ratliff’s petitions on behalf of incumbent clerk Joseph Provoncha.

The Essex County Board of Elections deemed 68 of those objections valid last week, leaving Ratliff just nine signatures short of the minimum required to launch a primary challenge against Provoncha.

Ratliff told The Sun last week that she will continue her candidacy for Essex County Clerk on the “Honesty” party line as an independent candidate.

She has until May 28 to gather the 695 signatures needed for an independent bid, according to Essex County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Sue Montgomery Corey.

OBJECTIONS

The objections filed by Merrihew took aim at what she saw as invalid signatures from people that provided inaccurate address information, weren’t registered Republicans or, in some cases, weren’t registered to vote.

Petition challenges are a common election year occurrence. All signatures on a petition are presumed valid unless an objection is successfully lodged to eliminate a signature.

Ratliff said in a statement that she felt the objections were “an insult to voters, the people who signed and circulated these petitions in good faith.” She said that the objections ruled valid were honest mistakes, and “in no way represent fraud.”

“I hope this shows the voters of Essex County that there is a need for change and acts like this on behalf of my opponent are exactly why I’m running,” she said.

A lawsuit was filed in Essex County Court by Merrihew and Provoncha against the Essex County Board of Elections and Ratliff ahead of the board of election’s rulings last week.

At a hearing on the case in Essex County Court shortly after the board’s rulings, attorney James Walsh, representing Merrihew and Provoncha, called for the hearing to be adjourned until a few days later, the deadline for Ratliff to validate her petitions.

Walsh indicated that lawsuit would ultimately dropped after Ratliff declined to validate her petitions.

This is not the first time that a representative of Provoncha has filed a challenge to an opponent’s petitions. Ninety-two objections were also submitted against Democratic candidate Luke Hudak’s petitions in the 2015 clerk race.