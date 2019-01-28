County DMV employee announces bid for Essex County clerk

× Kari Ratliff announced her candidacy for Essex County clerk outside of the Essex County Courthouse in Elizabethtown on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN | Kari Ratliff, who works as motor vehicle supervisor at the Essex County Department of Motor Vehicles, is running for Essex County clerk.

The candidate formally announced her bid outside of the Essex County Courthouse on Friday, citing fiscal responsibility and improving morale as key issues.

“I am ready for this and excited,” said Ratliff. “It is time for a change.”

Ratliff, a 1984 graduate of Westport Central, lives in Westport.

She has worked at the DMV since 1996, serving as motor vehicle supervisor since 2005.

Before that, she served as assistant motor vehicle supervisor and motor vehicle license clerk.

Ratliff said many residents may not realize the county clerk is responsible for both the clerk’s office and the DMV.

“We are in the same building working side by side,” she said.

POSSIBLE PRIMARY

Essex County Clerk Joseph Provoncha, first elected in 1987, has not said if he will seek an eighth four-year term.

Provoncha was out of the office Friday and Monday, said staffers, and did not respond to requests for comment.

Both candidates are Republicans, setting up a primary election on June 25 if Provoncha was to seek re-election.

SUPPORT

Ratliff delivered brief remarks before a clutch of supporters and local officials, including Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds and members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, including Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler, Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty and Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava — all Republicans.

Scozzafava said he “absolutely” supported Ratliff’s candidacy.

“These are elected offices for a reason. People need to have a choice,” Scozzafava said.

He added: “I think some changes need to be made in that office.”

Asked which changes are needed, Scozzafava declined to elaborate.

VOTER REFORM BILL

Provoncha easily won re-election in 2015 on a platform of modernizing the office, including the ongoing digitization of records and the launch of a satellite DMV office in Ticonderoga.

Numerous local offices will be on the ballot this year, including multiple town supervisor seats, judgeships, highway superintendents and clerks.

A voter reform bill signed last week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo has accelerated the political calendar.

State and federal primaries have been merged as part of the reform package. Under the new schedule, candidates can begin circulating petitions on Feb. 26 with a filing deadline of April 4.

The reforms allow early voting nine days ahead of Election Day, as well as voter preregistration for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 for the general election.