County economic development director named

PLATTSBURGH | A new economic development director has been named to lead the Clinton County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA).

Renee McFarlin, 30, will take on management of the agency and work with local developers and builders to explore new development programs designed to retain businesses and attract more to establish a regional presence.

“One of the things I’m really excited about doing is more marketing with the CCIDA,” McFarlin told The Sun.

Though the agency has played a vital role in the economic development of the county, not many people know who they are and what they have to offer, she said.

“I’m looking forward to working with our partner agencies and have already been setting up meetings with investors,” she said. “I’m really excited for this opportunity.”

She replaces Melissa McManus, who worked part-time for the CCIDA performing administrative duties, according to Clinton County Personnel Director Kimberly Kinblom. McManus left the position to pursue other job opportunities.

“We are pleased and excited to have Renee on board,” CCIDA Chairman Trent Trahan said in a statement. “We are confident that she will represent the CCIDA professionally and effectively.”

The agency was previously managed by the Development Corporation, but last year the State Authorities Budget Office ruled that the corporation was a public authority, and Trahan suggested earlier this year that the county take over the responsibility.

The legislature voted to heed his suggestion on April 25, and unanimously approved a resolution authorizing a contract with the CCIDA to provide administrative services. A search for a new executive director followed.

“An important reason Clinton County has been successful in attracting and retaining businesses is our team approach to economic development,” said Development Corporation CEO Paul Grasso in a statement. “That’s why the Development Corporation is thrilled to have Renee on board as the newest member of the region’s economic development team.

“The CCIDA plays a critical role in business attraction, expansion and retention, and Renee has the background, experience, personality and contacts to have an immediate impact.”

McFarlin was chosen by a hiring committee from a field of seven candidates, according to Kinblom.

She will earn a salary of $66,308 annually.

The CCIDA is responsible for helping businesses expand in Clinton County, by offering financial assistance or by negotiating PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreements.

Past projects the CCIDA has helped bolster include the Marble River Wind Farm, a company that installed enough wind turbines in the county to collect enough power to service 91,000 homes; the sale of the former Pfizer property in Chazy to Northstar Private Capital; investment in the Vermont Green Line; aid to benefit the expansion of the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s CPI Health Plaza and more.

McFarlin previously served as a labor relations specialist with the Capital Region BOCES. She was the former regional director for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kean University and a Juris Doctor degree from Rutgers School of Law.

“Renee has a great background, knows everyone and will work very well with the chamber on economic development matters,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas in a statement. “She’s a true professional who will do a great job, and we are happy to welcome her as a great new member of the team.”