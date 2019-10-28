County introduces new voting system

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris An easier system: According to Jerry Klaus, the new iPad sign in system for Clinton County voters will be just as safe as paper books used in the previous years. The electronic system, called Knowink, will save paper by printing out the correct number of ballots, but will not change the way people vote. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Residents “vote”: Clinton County voters were invited to try out the new sign-in system and complete a mock vote as a test. The mock election went smoothly and a fair amount of people showed up. Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | In preparation for Election Day, Clinton County has received two state grants of $54,000 and $39,000 to fund new polling equipment to count voters. The new program, Knowink, used through iPads, allows voters to sign in without the help of workers having to search through paper booklets for their names.

“This is the first year that we’ve done this, the state just passed this legislation,” Republican Election Commissioner Greg Campbell said. “The equipment we have set up [will] make it much easier for poll workers to process people as they come through.”

The voter uses the iPad to confirm their name, address and which ballet they need. Once they sign, the ballot is immediately printed out to be brought to a voting station like usual.

According to Senior Technician at the Clinton County Board of Elections Jerry Klaus, the system is able to count voters in real time, giving proper statistics of the most popular times to vote as well as the ballots printed out. Because of this, there is no guessing on how many ballets are needed before hand, thus not wasting any paper.

“This process is taking about 12 to 15 seconds,” Klaus said. “You’ll take your receipt that [the printer] gave you, you’ll walk over and we’ll have two people sitting there to verify you get the correct ballet, and then the system operates as it always has.”

It was explained that the program operates off the internet while signing in. This will keep count privately and later reviewed. There are also three layers of security when it does go online, explained Klaus.

“Knowink does provide their levels of security on this, and they’ve been in operation for over three years … they’ve never had a problem,” Klaus said. “The state mandates that we have a paper backup … if there was a problem with this, we’d break out the paper emergency poll book and go to that.”

Clinton County registered voters, who attended the mock election held on Oct. 23, were invited to test the new system by pretending to vote. They checked in, confirmed their names and addresses and then signed on the iPad. After their ballots were printed and ready to go, the voters then went on like normal to mark the ballots in the voting booths.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Clinton County polls will be located on the first floor of the Government Center at 137 Margaret St. The polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.