County legislator to resign, lawmakers to set special election

× Expand Photo courtesy Beach Medical Services Dr. Jonathan Beach, county legislator for Area 2, intends to resign on Tuesday. The Clinton County Legislature is set to schedule a special election for April 23.

PLATTSBURGH | After serving on the Clinton County Legislature for more than seven years, former Minority Leader Dr. Jonathan Beach (R-Area 2) said he intends to resign on Tuesday.

Beach, whose term was set to expire in 2021, said that he will be moving out of the area.

The legislature has informally agreed to set a special election for April 23 at their next regular session, rather than make an appointment.

That would give voters in the towns of Altona, Ellenburg, Clinton, Dannemora and Mooers an opportunity to weigh in on Beach’s successor.

It would also mean that those towns, with a combined six polling sites, would need to pay between $1,100 - $2,100 to host the election, according to Clinton County Democratic Elections Commissioner Mary Dyer.

“We’re looking for input on this,” said Legislature Chair Harry McManus (Area 1) at the county Finance meeting on Wednesday. “I would like to act on this next Wednesday.”

SPECIAL ELECTION

At the request of officials from the towns of Chazy and Beekmantown, who appeared before the legislature to implore the body to put the seat up for a vote, the legislature authorized a special election last year to fill the Area 3 seat vacated by Sam Dyer.

Dyer had successfully secured a seat as Beekmantown town supervisor in the November 2017 general election.

When a lawmaker resigns, the legislature can either make an appointment or set a special election no earlier than 30 days after the resignation, and no later than 90 days afterward.

McManus suggested 63 days to avoid setting the election during spring break.

“The April 23 date gives everyone a chance to campaign,” he added.

If the legislature sets a special election, the county Democratic and Republican committees, lead by Jerry Marking and Clark Currier respectively, would each be able to nominate a candidate. The candidate would not need to file petitions, according to Mary Dyer.

BEACH DEPARTS

Dr. Beach served as one of the lone Republicans on the Clinton County Legislature since 2012.

Last year, he was the chairman of the county’s Public Safety committee, a member of the Finance, Health, Human Services, Transportation committees and a member of the Board of Health.

He’s worked as a physician at CVPH Medical Center, Alice Hyde Medical Center, and he’s provided medical training to a number of local EMS squads. He was a medical director for both Pfizer and Options for the Northeast in Esthetics. He also worked as a school physician at the Northern Adirondack Central School District in Ellenburg.

Beyond his medical work he’s served as a professional speaker at Novo Nordisk, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company and Astra Zenica.

Beach is also the president and owner of Beach Medical Services, a Plattsburgh-based urgent care facility.