County occupancy tax revenue up 5.7 percent

× Clinton County saw a 5.7 percent increase in occupancy tax revenue between 2017-18. This bodes well for the North Country Chamber of Commerce, which receives a portion of the funding, and the Plattsburgh International Airport, which receives a portion toward air service development. Pictured is North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Between 2017-18, Clinton County saw a 5.7 percent bump in occupancy tax revenue.

The revenue, generated through a 3 percent tax on hotel rooms, rentals and other short-term lodging, increased by $34,236 last year.

That means more money for both Plattsburgh International Airport and the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau.

The latter will see a $32,525 increase in funding from $564,690 to $597,215.

North Country Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism Kristy Kennedy attributes the increase in occupancy tax revenue to a variety of factors.

“We had an excellent summer and fall, great weather made people come to the area and stay longer,” she said. “We saw an increase in group travel and large scale events in the area in 2018 vs. 2017.

“The Canadian dollar was a bit stronger or holding steady, so there was a renewed confidence to travel to the U.S. border crossing numbers were up as well. We also had a business travel component in the colder season that helped us stay strong in traditional less-visited months.”

The increase in funding will allow the bureau to do more to promote the region, she said.

“The increased funding will allow our team to expand their marketing and execute new or grow programming.”

Since a slight drop-off in revenue between 2014-15, the county’s occupancy tax revenue has steadily risen over the last few years. In 2015, the tax generated $529,128 in revenue, compared to $628,647 in gross revenue in 2018.

Clinton County will retain $31,432 of the revenue generated last year, which will primarily go toward Treasurer’s Office operations, according to Deputy County Treasurer Gregory Bell.

AIR SERVICE DEVELOPMENT

The increase in occupancy tax revenue is also good news for Plattsburgh International Airport (PIA).

Paired with a change in the occupancy tax law last year expanding the percentage of revenue allocated for air service development, the increase in revenue means an additional $21,332 for air service development.

“The additional funding received, which we deeply appreciate, will be used to supplement (Federal Aviation Administration) approved air service development activities,” said Airport Manager Christopher Kreig.

That means attracting new airlines to the area with incentives they have grown accustomed to seeing, according to Kennedy.

“The impact here is that we will have more to offer travelers looking to explore the world and have them invest int the area. Also, the more airlines the more ways there are to get to and from here and that is very attractive to businesses looking to grow or relocate,” she said.

The airport welcomed a new air service provider, United Express to Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport, last year. And construction of PIA’s new federal customs facility is expected to be completed in April, opening the doors to potential international flights.

Lawmakers like county PIA Committee chairman Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), citing a study that showed that upward of 10,000 fly from nearby Montreal to France, have long hinted at their desire to attract a flight from Plattsburgh to Paris.

TAX LAW CHANGE

The county legislature adopted an updated occupancy tax law last September.

The revised law was designed to collect revenue from online travel agencies like Airbnb, and direct additional revenue to continued development of Plattsburgh International Airport.

As part of the law, the first $440,000 in occupancy tax revenue will be split between the North Country Chamber of Commerce (who gets 95 percent of the funds) and the county (5 percent of the funds). Any revenue above that first $440,000 will still be split between the two, but with 85 percent going to the chamber and 15 percent to the county for the airport.

An additional $15,000 will be reserved by the county for air service development incentives, according to the Clinton County Treasurer’s Office, and in their marketing plan, the North Country Chamber of Commerce will commit 5 percent of the projected revenue to marketing of United Express and other carriers at the airport.