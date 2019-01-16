County officials await clarity on early voting measures

× Expand File photo The state legislature approved a comprehensive package of voting reform bills on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

PLATTSBURGH | The state legislature passed a slew of election reforms on Monday designed to make it easier to vote in the state.

The bills allow up to nine of days of early voting, merging state and federal primary dates and allowing teenagers to pre-register to vote beginning at age 16.

Proposals for same-day voter registration and “no excuse” absentee ballots will require a constitutional amendment.

Advocates praised the measures, long bottled up under a Republican-controlled state Senate, as necessary to increase civic participation in a state that ranks amongst the lowest voter turnout rates in the country.

"At a time when the federal government is doing everything it can to disenfranchise voters, we are taking action to make it easier for New Yorkers to participate in the democratic process and crack down on corporate influences in our election," said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a statement.

COST CONCERNS

But the county governments who oversee and fund election processes questioned if the sweeping reforms would amount to another unfunded mandate passed onto localities hemmed in by the property tax cap.

“Additional costs associated with staffing and securing early voting locations, printing and counting additional ballots, ensuring elections are safe from cyber security threats, and meeting other legal election requirements have not been fully calculated by the state and counties,” said Stephen J. Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) in a statement.

Estimates for these new provisions suggest that it could cost between $500,000 to $1 million per county outside of New York City, Acquario said.

Essex County officials said it’s too early to pin down exact costs.

“None of the counties have budgeted for this,” Essex County Republican Election Commissioner Allison McGahay told lawmakers on Monday. “There’s lots of changes coming our way, and we’ll need your support and patience.”

Counties would need to run polling sites for at least 10 days ahead of the elections, McGahay said, and would likely require additional inspection inspectors.

“We don’t know what the hours would be,” McGahay said.

Clinton County Republican Election Commissioner Greg Campbell cited similar concerns, and said it remains unclear how officials would keep track of who voted ahead of Election Day.

“There’s quite a few details that need to be fleshed out,” Campbell told The Sun on Tuesday.

NYSAC called for the state to work with local boards of elections to “enumerate the full fiscal impact of early voting and ensure proper funding is appropriated to cover the costs before any statutory provisions are put in place.”

CONSOLIDATION QUESTION

Merging the state and federal primaries into a single day would also present a “dramatic change” governing when candidates can circulate petitions to get on the ballot, said McGahay.

The petition process would be moved to late-February as opposed to the first week of June, and the filing period, from July to early-April.

McGahay wondered if the shift would translate to decreased turnout in the North Country, where candidates would be forced to contend with cold weather and snowbirding constituents.

Lawmakers questioned the impact on civic participation.

“People can’t wait until June to decide,” said Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson. “By then, they have to run as an independent."

He continued: “I’m afraid it’s going to hurt the party system a bit. For people who make up their minds late, I imagine it will be harder to get on the ballot.”

McGahay advised county supervisors serving two-year terms to communicate with their constituents about shifting to four-year terms, which is permissible under Town Law, if they field concerns over depressed turnout.

Essex County Democratic Election Commissioner Sue Montgomery-Corey said she expected more details to emerge following the governor’s budget address on Tuesday.

“We’ll keep you posted,” she told lawmakers.

HOW THEY VOTED

State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) voted for each of the bills.

“Casting a ballot is critical to a functioning government and we must make it easier to have the voices of our constituents heard,” said Jones in a statement. “This long-overdue legislation will help ensure that those juggling work and family responsibilities can vote when it’s convenient for them.”

Jones voted in favor of consolidating the primary election dates, but he broke with fellow Democrats and offered an amendment seeking to slow its implementation.

“Additionally, Jones cast votes to take steps to ensure that the state covered the cost of these changes, so that our local municipalities would not have to bear any hardship with these changes,” his office said in a statement.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) doesn’t support the merged primary, contending the primary election dates should be shifted to August, not June, citing the aforementioned weather concerns.

“The main proponents of this change are from downstate and New York City where the process of garnering signatures will be a lot easier,” Little said in a statement.

Little voted for early voting — but was “disappointed” Democrats didn’t address concerns over the price tag — “no excuse” absentee balloting and automatically transferring voter registration anywhere one moves in-state.

“Today’s society is very mobile and re-registering to vote isn’t on the mind of a lot of people once they have moved,” said Little in a statement. “We ought to be able to facilitate this between the state board of elections and our counties, but here again the Democrats should be identifying a means of paying for it so counties aren’t saddled with another unfunded mandate. We also need to look at the regulation that would follow enactment of the law to assure we don’t see an opportunity for voting fraud.”

Little voted against pre-registering 16- and 17-year-olds to vote, calling it unnecessary, and removing the requirement that voters be registered at least 10 days before an election.

“I think this opens the door to well-funded political operations mobilizing voters to change their registration just for the sake of undermining primary elections,” said Little.

Doing so would also create the opportunity for same-day registration, said the lawmaker.

“We have a long way to go in developing the technology and creating a system that would make this feasible. County boards are already very busy on Election Day and would have a very big challenge registering people to vote on Election Day. And I don’t see how this is possible without first requiring voters present some form of identification.”

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) echoed concerns about the combined primary date, but voted for it, anyways, citing the potential for cost-savings, which he estimated at $25 million statewide.

“In my mind, it’s hard to turn your nose up at saving $25 million," Stec said.

He voted against early voting — “I start getting concerns about integrity of the election and the cost," he said — and for no-excuse absentees.

CUOMO WANTS MORE

Cuomo rolled out a series of additional voting reform proposals as part of his executive budget address on Tuesday, including automatic and online registration and making Election Day a state holiday.

“If we want people to go vote, why not make Election Day a holiday and give them to time to come out and actually vote?” Cuomo said.

The governor also wants to allow voting before noon upstate on primary day (it begins at 6 p.m. in the New York City metro area).

Lawmakers this week also voted to close the so-called “LLC loophole,” which would limit the maximum contribution of an LLC to 5,000 annually, the same limit as corporations.

The bill would also require the disclosure of direct and indirect membership interests in the LLC making a campaign contribution, and for the contribution to be attributed to that individual.

Under existing law, individuals can make nearly unlimited contributions by creating multiple LLCs.

Little and Jones supported that legislation.

But the senator said closing the loophole doesn’t address the concern of big money influencing the campaigns and elections.

“Most agree it should be closed but to really address the overarching issue the Legislature and governor need to also look at PACs, unions and other special interest donations and activities,” Little said.