County officials monitoring Upper Jay ice jam

UPPER JAY | County officials say they’re aware of an ice jam in Upper Jay on the AuSable River and are monitoring the obstruction for potential movement.

Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish said the county will dispatch an engineer to evaluate the 1.2 mile jam early this week.

Roughly 20 residences are situated along the floodplain, he said.

Temperatures are scheduled to rise beginning on Monday, bringing the risk of flooding.

Jaquish said he has spoken with the National Weather Service.

“They don’t see it moving,” said Jaquish.

The governor’s office, state Department of Transportation and state Office of Emergency Management have been notified, said Jaquish, who has also sent photos and videos to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We’re trying to assess what can be done, if anything,” said Jaquish.

The governor’s office last week said state agencies are monitoring ice jams and formations statewide, and are “deploying assets as needed to assist in preventing and mitigating damage.”

“DEC will be working in close coordination with the Department of Transportation, which has already begun deploying 10 long arm excavators throughout the state to help break up ice jams over the weekend as temperatures rise,” said the governor’s office in a prepared statement.

County officials stopped short of confirming if they will ask for equipment to be deployed to break up the jam.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland said officials will huddle with state agencies early this week.

“We’re getting expert opinions before putting people in the river,” Gillilland told The Sun on Saturday.

After reaching the upper-40s on Tuesday, temperatures are scheduled to drop back down into the 20s and 30s by mid-week.

This story may be updated.