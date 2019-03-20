County poised to select Elizabethtown land for fire safety building

Photo provided by Madison County Emergency Services The proposed Essex County Fire Training Facility would be modeled after a training facility built two years ago in Madison County, pictured here.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Local firefighters may soon have a new place to complete hands-on field training.

A location in Elizabethtown for the proposed Essex County Fire Training Facility — a long-discussed outpost for firefighters to complete mandatory training hours — has been informally selected, and supervisors are poised to move forward with soliciting bids for construction.

“We have the money, we have the site,” Moriah Town Supervisor Tom Scozzafava said last week. “I think it’s time that we get moving on this so we can get this thing built.”

The Essex County Board of Supervisors’ Public Safety Committee last week voted to move forward a resolution that would authorize county officials to negotiate with the Town of Elizabethtown for the purchase of a property on Woodruff Lane, across the street from the Elizabethtown Volunteer Fire Department.

Supervisors also agreed to move forward with soliciting bids for two construction projects related to the building, one for the foundation and another for the structure.

Those resolutions will move forward to Ways and Means. If approved in that committee, the resolutions will be voted on by the full board April 1.

FUNDING

Altogether, the project is projected to cost roughly $530,000, according to Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish.

Based on that estimate, the building would be nearly 95 percent funded by a state grant secured by Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury).

“There’s no defined county share because there’s no final cost,” County Manager Dan Palmer told supervisors last week.

The goal, Jaquish told The Sun, is to limit expenses in excess of the grant.

“I’m confident we can keep it under 500,” he said.

That price would include engineering, minimal site work, including four-foot-deep footers and a concrete slab, and construction of the building itself.

Lewis Town Supervisor Jim Monty raised concerns about the cost to maintain the building after it’s built.

“We have to think about how we’re going to maintain that building,” Monty said.

Jaquish said that maintenance would be minimal and amount to roughly $5,000 per year.

LAYOUT

In a presentation to the Public Safety Committee last week, Deputy Fire Coordinator and state Fire Instructor Patrick Trombley said that the proposed Essex County Fire Training Facility would be two and a half stories.

The first floor would ideally include one burn room and a realistic home layout with a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom and den filled with discarded furnishings, according to Trombley.

The second would have interior stairs that lead to a landing, another burn room, a bedroom and two more living spaces, a fire escape and a recessed balcony.

The exterior would be fitted with two different types of roofing, an attic space and openings for rescue training.

The above would allow firefighters to receive a variety of training courses there.

Jaquish said the drive time to Clinton County, south to Glens Falls or to the training site in Lake Placid is too long for some volunteer firefighters from southern or western ends of the county.

The new centralized location would ease access to mandatory training hours for those departments, Trombley said.

“We are trying to put as much as we can into one location,” he said. “We think there’s going to be an uptick in training (as a result) — because why wouldn’t there be?”